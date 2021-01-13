Aviation

Travellers from Nigeria, others to US to show proof of COVID-19 test

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Wole Shadare

Effective from January 26, 2021, all air passengers to the United States will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 before being allowed into the country.
This new directive, according to the  United States Consulate General, Lagos, involves passengers arriving from a foreign country to the United States including U.S. citizens and non-U.S. citizens.
The US Center for Disease Control (CDC) is expected to announce the order following weeks of discussions amongst federal agencies and the White House Coronavirus taskforce.
Nigeria started implementing a similar policy last year when it reopened its major international airports in the aftermath of the coronavirus lockdown.
The US government had previously issued an order mandating all travellers from Britain to show a negative test due to the highly infectious strain of the virus in that country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Aviation

FG shifts resumption of international flights by one week

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as FAAN hikes passenger service charge by 100 percent The Federal Government has announced a shift in the resumption of international flights from August 29 to September 5. Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, gave the new date during Thursday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in […]
Aviation

AIB, NCAA set up 11-man committee to improve air safety

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

In a bid to enhance air safety in the country’s aviation industry, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have entered into a partnership. Consequently, the two agencies Wednesday inaugurated an 11-man committee that would review the NCAA’s response to safety recommendations issued by AIB on accidents, serious incidents and […]
Aviation

JUST IN: Arik resumes operations

Posted on Author Reporter

    Wole Shadare After more than 24 hour of almost total shut down of its operations following a face-off between the airline and aviation workers’ unions over labour related matters, the management of Arik Air (In Receivership) Friday afternoon announced the immediate resumption of normal flight operations following the resolution of the impasse with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica