Metro & Crime

Travellers groan as trailer breaks billboard on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Motorists were held up for several hours in gridlock on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway as a truck carrying granite rammed into a giant billboard board, thereby halting vehicular movement. For over four hours, motorists were helpless on the everbusy expressway as the billboard broke into two and fell on the highway with the truck. The Director-General (DG) of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the billboard placed cross the expressway was broken into two while the gravity of the accident also damaged the truck which made it stationary on the road. Osanyintolu, who disclosed that no life was lost in the accident, said traffic would have to be diverted to help hundreds of vehicles which got trapped in the early morning accident.

He said: “Upon arrival of the agency’s officials at the incident scene, it was observed that a trailer conveying granite ran into a billboard at the aforementioned location, resulting to the damage of the billboard as well as breakdown of the articulated truck. No casualties were recorded. Recovery operations are ongoing while traffic has been diverted.” Meanwhile, several motorists and passengers decried the many hours spent in the gridlock. They called on the emergency agency and safety authorities to urgently evacuate the truck and the carcass of the billboard from the road. They also charged the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to pay attention to overloading of trucks and containerised trucks, which, according to them, don’t pay attention to safety of lives and property while on the road.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

‘Ortom has not disappeared from Govt House over COVID-19’

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

*Benue varsity says VC not positive The Benue State government on Monday dispelled reports that Governor Samuel Ortom has disappeared from the Government House and gone into self isolation after allegedly contacting COVID-19.   This is just as authorities of the Benue State University, Makurdi have dismissed widespread allegations that Vice Chancellor of the institution, […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo Police offer N.5m bounty for fleeing serial killer, Sodipe

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

In response to the strident calls from many stakeholders that the 19-year-old fleeing Sunday Sodipe, the serial killer who escaped from lawful custody, be re-arrested and prosecuted, the Oyo State Police Command has announced a reward of N500, 000 for anyone who can track him down. The serial killer had confessed to have killed not […]
Metro & Crime

Two kids, adult die as bus crashes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Two kids and an adult yesterday lost their lives when the bus conveying them and their parents to Lagos crashed on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. It was learnt that six other passengers sustained injuries. The incident occurred about 2:05p.m., at the Youth Camp of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), inward Lagos. Witnesses said the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: