Travellers groan as trailer breaks billboard on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Motorists were held up for several hours in gridlock on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway as a truck carrying granite rammed into a giant billboard board, thereby halting vehicular movement. For over four hours, motorists were helpless on the everbusy expressway as the billboard broke into two and fell on the highway with the truck. The Director-General (DG) of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the billboard placed cross the expressway was broken into two while the gravity of the accident also damaged the truck which made it stationary on the road. Osanyintolu, who disclosed that no life was lost in the accident, said traffic would have to be diverted to help hundreds of vehicles which got trapped in the early morning accident.

He said: “Upon arrival of the agency’s officials at the incident scene, it was observed that a trailer conveying granite ran into a billboard at the aforementioned location, resulting to the damage of the billboard as well as breakdown of the articulated truck. No casualties were recorded. Recovery operations are ongoing while traffic has been diverted.” Meanwhile, several motorists and passengers decried the many hours spent in the gridlock. They called on the emergency agency and safety authorities to urgently evacuate the truck and the carcass of the billboard from the road. They also charged the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to pay attention to overloading of trucks and containerised trucks, which, according to them, don’t pay attention to safety of lives and property while on the road.

