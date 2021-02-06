Travellers Magazine/ATQ unfolds 2020 Travellers awards winners

…holds celebration in March

As global tourism and businesses look to restart of activities this year, organiser of the Travellers Awards has set a date for the hosting of the annual award event slated between March 26 and 27 just as it has unfolded winners in various categories of the awards for 2020, which is devoted to recognising excellence and modest contributions to the development of Nigeria travel industry by the various players and corporation organisations. In a statement from the organisers of the event, Travellers Magazine/ATQ, signed by Ikechi Uko, it stated that: “We plan to host our first event since November 2019 in March this year. We have fixed our first event in Abuja for the end of March. To this end, we are announcing some of our winners based on their performance in the difficult year of 2020.” The list of winners released by him include winners for 2020 and winners for the last one decade:

Aviation Man of the Year 2020

Captain Hadi Sirika – Minister of Aviation: For the completion of the Enugu International Airport runway within the lockdown period has once again reinforced his reputation as a man who gets his brick and mortar projects done on time.

Aviation Man of the Decade 2010- 2020

Captain Edward Boyo – CEO of Overland Airways: Silently, Overland Airways has established itself as one of the most solid airlines in Nigeria. It has passed the 10 year survival milestone for Nigerian airlines and it is still flying. LandOver Aviation School and businesses are a testimony to his vision and capacity.

Travel Personality of the Decade 2010-2020

Olufemi Adefope: Five Star Travels, South African Airways, HRG, GHI Assets, Tour Brokers International, RwandAir, Delta Airlines, Kenya Airways, Air Cote D’Ivoire and many more brands owe their success and visibility in Nigeria to this man. He has opened more ways in travel business than most will ever connect to him.

Airline of the Year, 2020

Ibom Air: The brand new airline established itself in the consciousness of Nigerians within a short time. With rapid fleet acquisition and station expansion, Ibom Air cruised itself through 2020. It ended the year as the best on-time performer in Nigeria with good customer experience.

Airline of the Decade 2010-2020

Arik Airline: With all the problems that saw it ending the decade in the hands of government receiver, AMCON, abd almost bankrupt, nobody will deny Arik Airline the credit of being the most dominant Nigerian airline till 2017 when its problems multiplied. Arik served Nigerians with brand new aircraft. It extended its reach to USA, UK, South Africa, UAE, Angola, Ghana, Gambia, Sierra Leone and Liberia. Though it glory is now waning, it still holds the flag of its time in the sun.

Hotel Man of the Year 2020

Brian Efa: Former Acting General Manager of Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, he is one of the few Nigerians to have managed an international hotel in Nigeria. He was credited with turning around the fortune of the hotel from its loss making profile into a profitable property.

Hotel of the Year 2020

Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State: When most hotels in Nigeria were down and out this hotel found a way to stay open and make money in 2020.

Hotel of the Decade 2010-2020 Eko Hotels and Suites: One of the few world class hotels in Nigeria.

This hotel or collection of hotels has managed to serve different classes of travellers with ease. With offerings like the Eko Suites, Eko Signatures, Eko Classics and the Eko Gardens, it is the go to place for foreign visitors to Lagos. Its flagship product is the massive Eko Convention Centre. It is one of the biggest in West Africa.

