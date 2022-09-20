News Top Stories

Travellers, motorists stranded as NANS blockades Lagos airports access road

Posted on Author Festus Abu, Wole Shadare and Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Students protesting the ongoing strike by public university lecturers defied the rain and heavy security presence to block the road leading to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Monday, obstructing both inbound and outbound traffic.

However, the protesters under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South West Zone, were prevented from entering the airport by security officials. In Ilorin, the Kwara State Commissioner of Police Paul Odama met with the state chapter of NANs in a last-ditch effort to persuade them from shutting down the airport.

This followed Chairman Salman Issa’s declaration that they were just waiting for the national secretariat to give them the go-ahead to shut down the facility. NANS had earlier threatened to ground activities at the local and international airports beginning from yesterday in protest against the Federal Government’s failure to resolve its differences with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and end the strike that began on February 14. NANS asked the government to agree to ASUU’s demands to enable them to return to school immediately.

The chanting protesters in Lagos led by NANS National Taskforce Chairman, Olumide Ojo, who occupied the airport road, displayed banners with inscriptions such as: “No nation can develop without a genuine commitment to education” and “If you have money for election form, you can fund education”. “We are here to ground the economy at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport so that the government, the first class people, can be aware that our students are off campus now (for) seven months,” spokesman for NANS, South-West Zone Awoyinfa Opeoluwa told Reuters.

 

The development caused traffic congestion, leaving motorists and air passengers stranded. Many passengers, who were worried that they could miss their flights, abandoned the vehicles conveying them to the airport to carry their luggage on their heads and walked towards the airport. While some passengers said they were considering returning home as they would certainly miss their flights, sources said the airlines also rued their losses.

 

It was learnt that some of the airlines were forced to adjust flights to avoid flying empty planes at heavy losses. Meanwhile, spokesman for the police in Kwara SP  Okasanmi Ajayi said: “The CP Paul Odama spoke to the student leaders on the need to set aside the planned protest and allow the government and ASUU to settle their differences amicably.

 

“Odama made it clear to the students that he was ready at all times to cooperate with them, expecting them to reciprocate. He ex  plained to them the danger inherent in embarking on such an economically damaging protest which could be hijacked by hoodlums as it happened during the EndSARS protest in 2020.”

Okasanmi said NANS Kwara Chairman Salman Issa promised that they would not do anything that could jeopardize the fragile peace existing in the state.

 

