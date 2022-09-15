Travellers stranded as Ekiti road collapses

Ondo, Lagos and Abuja- bound travellers were left stranded yesterday following the collapsed Ilawe-Ado road in Ekiti State, causing gridlock. The Alawe of Ilawe, Oba Adebanji Alabi, who visited the scene, regretted the deplorable conditions of the road. He urged the government to urgently fix the road. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Roads and Infrastructure Sunday Adunmo, who also visited the scene of the collapsed road, said it was a natural thing, adding that no one could stop the movement of water from the rock to the road.

He said: “It is a natural thing. It is just a run-off from the rock. You cannot stop the movement of water from the rock. It is not a bridge. The rain was heavy, we are in the rainy season and buildings are springing up from the other side of the hill too. I think it started before now, nobody knows, it was the culmination of what has been happening there over the years. That was what led to the collapse of the road.

