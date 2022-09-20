Travellers stranded as flood takes over Adamawa-Borno highway

Hundreds of travellers were left stranded on the highway linking Adamawa and Borno states on Monday following a flood resulting from a downpour.

The early morning rain flooded a major culvert around Mararaban- Daware,between Girei and Jabbilamba towns, forcing travellers to abandon their journeys. Our correspondent, who visited the area, saw stranded travellers in their hundreds and long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road.

A supervisor from the Adamawa State Ministry of Education Arabo Shehu, who was monitoring school resumption, was among the passengers trapped. He said: “As you can see, it is practically impossible for our team to supervise school resumption today due to this natural disaster.

“Given this situation, I doubt if some schools would reopen this week.” He called on the Federal Government to salvage the situation. The Yola-Maiduguri road also serves as the only link between Yola, the state capital and northern Adamawa State.

