Travellers stranded as protesting students block Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Hundreds of travellers were stranded on the Abeokuta- Lagos Expressway as the students of D.S. Adegbenro Polytechnic, Itori, Ogun State, blocked the road in protest against the management of the institution. The students also blocked the school gate and prevented staff and lecturers from gaining entrance into the school premises.

The New Telegraph learnt that the students were protesting alleged refusal of the school management to allow some of them to sit for their examination. Both sides of the expressway were blocked by the protesting students, causing gridlock which left many motorists stranded for hours. Attempts by the acting Rector of the polytechnic to calm the students failed as they shunned his pleas. According to the students, the management disallowed some of their colleagues from sitting for the exams on Tuesday for not meeting up to 75 per cent attendance. The institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yinka Adegbite, confirmed the protest. Adegbite said the management was making moves to resolve the matter. The Chairman of the state chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Damilola Simeon, attributed the protest to the anti-student policy of the management of the polytechnic.

Simeon told the New Telegraph that some students were prevented from sitting for their examinations for allegedly failing to meet up with 75 per cent attendance in class. The NANS chairman said the protest was, however, hijacked by hoodlums who later attacked him and other members of his team. He said: “The issues were being resolved and the protest subsiding only for some people to return with hoodlums in their huge numbers to hijack the protest and it turned rowdy and tensed which later resulted into an attack on my person and others.”

Our Reporters

