Travel & Tourism

Travelport, Emirates partner on unsurcharged content, NDC distribution, IT service extension

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Travelport, worldwide leader in travel retail and Emirates have reached a commercial agreement that will allow Travelport-connected travel agencies avoid the airline’s surcharge on bookings, via Global Distribution Systems (GDS), effective July. The two companies have also agreed on a new long-term agreement to enable the distribution of Emirates NDC content via Travelport’s next-generation platform, Travelport+ and an extension to its long standing IT agreement. The Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates, Adnan Kazim, said: “We are pleased to have reached key agreements with Travelport that take our decades- long partnership to the next level.

Supported by the recent launch of Travelport+, these new deals will further cement Emirates as the airline of choice for travellers that want highly personalised offers and access to the world’s best destinations. Emirates and Travelport will continue to work jointly on future travel retail solutions that will offer our travel community partners even better and more bespoke services.”

Following this new agreement, Travelport’s global network of travel agency partners, have been automatically upgraded to a dedicated channel that provides access to un-surcharged content. As part of the deal, Travelport-connected agencies will be able to gain simplified access to Emirates’ NDC content and services via Travelport Smartpoint and the company’s enhanced RESTful / JSON APIs once the agencies sign new NDC specific agreements with both companies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

UK, Ireland, Switzerland, France lead top 10 European countries of world’s most powerful passports

Posted on Author Our Reporters

According to the latest global mobility data, Europeans will benefit more than any other citizens worldwide in terms of restriction-free travel from July onward, as the threat from COVID-19 begins to lift, reports Eturbonews. com. With the global pandemic essentially bringing global mobility to a grinding halt –international travel has changed beyond recognitionyet Europe now […]
Travel & Tourism

The Envoy Hotel Abuja unfolds exciting offerings for Sept

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The Envoy Hotel Abuja has top up its offers for this month with colourful and exciting packages to give its guests turbo charged experiences. This according to the General Manager of the hotel, Dewald Kruger, is in line with the mandate of the hotel to offer the best of world class hospitality facilities and treats […]
Travel & Tourism

Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria’s AGM holds on Sept 29

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), which is the umbrella body for private sector operators in tourism, has announced the hosting of its annual general meeting for this year to hold on September 29 through webinar conference owing to the restriction of large gathering in the country. According to the President of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica