Travelport, Emirates partner on unsurcharged content, NDC distribution, IT service extension

Travelport, worldwide leader in travel retail and Emirates have reached a commercial agreement that will allow Travelport-connected travel agencies avoid the airline’s surcharge on bookings, via Global Distribution Systems (GDS), effective July. The two companies have also agreed on a new long-term agreement to enable the distribution of Emirates NDC content via Travelport’s next-generation platform, Travelport+ and an extension to its long standing IT agreement. The Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates, Adnan Kazim, said: “We are pleased to have reached key agreements with Travelport that take our decades- long partnership to the next level.

Supported by the recent launch of Travelport+, these new deals will further cement Emirates as the airline of choice for travellers that want highly personalised offers and access to the world’s best destinations. Emirates and Travelport will continue to work jointly on future travel retail solutions that will offer our travel community partners even better and more bespoke services.”

Following this new agreement, Travelport’s global network of travel agency partners, have been automatically upgraded to a dedicated channel that provides access to un-surcharged content. As part of the deal, Travelport-connected agencies will be able to gain simplified access to Emirates’ NDC content and services via Travelport Smartpoint and the company’s enhanced RESTful / JSON APIs once the agencies sign new NDC specific agreements with both companies.

