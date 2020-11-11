TRCN: 17, 602 teachers to sit for professional qualifying examination

No fewer than 17, 602 teachers from across 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), would this week sit for the Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE), organised by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN). Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, TRCN, Prof Josiah Ajiboye, who made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, said Osun State has the highest candidates with 1, 727 teachers followed by Adamawa with 1, 623 candidates, closely followed with Lagos state with 934 candidates.

While the FCT has 850 candidates expected to sit for the examinations, Ebonyi has the least number of registered teachers with 119 candidates after Bayelsa which has 128 candidates. Ajiboye, who said the examinations would not hold in Jigawa and Ekiti states for this particular digest, explained that they were unable to meet up with the 100 benchmark for candidates registration per state. In his words: “We are going ahead with our examination.

The last examination we had over 46, 000 candidates that registered. But because of the pandemic, we couldn’t register many teachers for this diet. We cannot stop. That is why we still have to go ahead. “This time around, we are having about 17, 602 teachers that are going to take this examination in this October diet. We have the examination in about 34 states and the FCT.

Only two states – Jigawa and Ekiti are not going to be involved. “The examination will take place from 12th to 14th of this month. Why we have arranged it that way is to give latitude to make sure that we are Covid -19 compliant. We will be able to batch the candidate and they will be able to come base on the time allotted for their examination not that everybody will be at the venue of the exam.

