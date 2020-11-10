TRCN: 17, 602 teachers to sit for professional qualifying examination

…as Osun, Adamawa leads with over 1,000 candidates each

No fewer than 17, 602 teachers from across 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), would this week sit for the Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE), organised by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

Registrar/Chief Executive Officer TRCN, Prof Josiah Ajiboye, who made the disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja, said Osun state has the highest candidates with 1, 727 teachers followed by Adamawa with 1, 623 candidates, closely followed with Lagos State with 934 candidates.

While the FCT has 850 candidates expected to sit for the examinations, Ebonyi has the least number of registered teachers with 119 candidates after Bayelsa which has 128 candidates.

Ajiboye, who said the examinations would not hold in Jigawa and Ekiti states for this particular digest, explained that they were unable to meet up with the 100 benchmark for candidates registration per state.

