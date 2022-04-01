TRCN caution politicians against employment of unqualified teachers

As the country prepares for next year’s general elections, the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), has cautioned politicians against the employment of unqualified persons into the teaching profession, with the sole aim of finding them a means of livelihood to sustain themselves.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye who spoke at a one-day capacity building workshop for Education Correspondents Association of Nigeria (ECAN) on Friday in Abuja, sponsored by the Council, insisted that Nigeria and Nigerians must do all within their powers to ensure quackery in the profession was totally eliminated.

Speaking on theme, ‘Sustaining the Gains of Certification in Nigeria’s Teaching Profession,’ he noted that the Council was currently undertaking some steps aimed at ensuring only qualified teachers were allowed to teach, as the only way to attain quality education in Nigeria was employing only quality teachers into the profession.

He said: “We should not allow the politicians to go and bring people. After the election they bring some people and rush them into teaching and said let them manage, no, this is not right, the country cannot progress this way. I want to thank the government, if there is anything the government has done is in the area of teachers. Mr president has approved everything taken to him.”

Chairman of ECAN, Mr. Chuks Ukwuatu commended the Council for restoring sanity in the teaching profession saying: “Efforts of the Council in carrying out its core mandates of promoting excellence in education through effective registration and licensing of teachers; promoting professionalism through accreditation as well as monitoring and supervision of teacher licensing accreditation programmes, among others are indeed laudable.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...