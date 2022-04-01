Education

TRCN caution politicians against employment of unqualified teachers

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

As the country prepares for next year’s general elections, the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), has cautioned politicians against the employment of unqualified persons into the teaching profession, with the sole aim of finding them a means of livelihood to sustain themselves.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye who spoke at a one-day capacity building workshop for Education Correspondents Association of Nigeria (ECAN) on Friday in Abuja, sponsored by the Council, insisted that Nigeria and Nigerians must do all within their powers to ensure quackery in the profession was totally eliminated.

Speaking on theme, ‘Sustaining the Gains of Certification in Nigeria’s Teaching Profession,’ he noted that the Council was currently undertaking some steps aimed at ensuring only qualified teachers were allowed to teach, as the only way to attain quality education in Nigeria was employing only quality teachers into the profession.

He said: “We should not allow the politicians to go and bring people. After the election they bring some people and rush them into teaching and said let them manage, no, this is not right, the country cannot progress this way. I want to thank the government, if there is anything the government has done is in the area of teachers. Mr president has approved everything taken to him.”

Chairman of ECAN, Mr. Chuks Ukwuatu commended the Council for restoring sanity in the teaching profession saying: “Efforts of the Council in carrying out its core mandates of promoting excellence in education through effective registration and licensing of teachers; promoting professionalism through accreditation as well as monitoring and supervision of teacher licensing accreditation programmes, among others are indeed laudable.”

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

Principals Conference harps on post-COVID-19 challenges

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

A governmental and non-profit organisation, the African Principals Conference Initiative (APCI), with focus on the promotion of quality learning and effective schools’ development in Africa, has expressed worry that the post COVID-19 challenges portend major crisis for stakeholders in the education sector; given the expected reduction in government revenue, currency devaluation, and increased prices of […]
Education

Ogun to employ 5,000 teachers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ogun State Government has spoken of plans to employ at least 5,000 teachers for its public primary and secondary schools across the state.   Chairman, Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Olalekan Ifede said that the teachers must be graduates with educational backgrounds so as to impart the right and relevant knowledge in modern pedagogue […]
Education

A’Ibom sanctions teachers for negligence of duty

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Tony Anichebe UyoF or negligence and dereliction of their official duties some teachers in public secondary schools in Akwa Ibom State have been queried as part of  quality control and measures to maintain standard and disciplined teachers in the state’s education sector.   The state Commissioner of Education, Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet, who disclosed this when […]

