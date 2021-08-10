Education

TRCN inducts 900 graduates, rates college high in ICT

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has inducted 900 graduates of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze in Anambra State into the teaching profession.

 

The inductees were among the successful candidates that sat for the 2021 Professional Qualifying Examination conducted by TRCN, which was held at the college, as part of requirements for professional qualification for teachers in Nigeria.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Prof. Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye, commended the leadership of the institution for according top priority to TRCN induction over the years.

 

Ajoboye, who spoke at the induction ceremony, held at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Auditorium of the college, noted that the induction of teachers into the TRCN remained one of the international best practices and quality assurance benchmarks in the drive for the professionalisation of teaching.

 

The Registrar, who was represented at the ceremony by the Director, Regulation, Accreditation and Enforcement in TRCN, Enilolobo Gbolahan, further explained the TRCN serves as the gateway to teachers’ professional life and personal development and growth.

According to him, the Council was established to bring about rapid transformation in the teaching profession, enhance the quality of teacher education programmes, professional conducts and overall status of teachers at all levels of the education system.

 

Ajiboye, however, rated the college high in Information Communication Technology (ICT) compliance, even as he praised the Provost, Dr. Tessy Okoli, the management team and other teaching staff for giving the deserved attention to the induction of successful graduates into the TRCN.

 

Meanwhile, the Provost, in her remarks, pointed out that the college had already keyed into the directive of the Federal Government to weed out unqualified teachers from the school system, saying the college would not relent in producing quality teachers that would invest their knowledge and skills in the nation’s education sector.

 

“At the inception of this administration, the management laid out a clear policy on human resource development by encouraging both teaching and non-teaching staff to enhance their competence by pursuing further academic training and retraining programmes.

 

This career enhancement policy has remained effective till date,” Okoli said.

