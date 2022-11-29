Education

TRCN partners international education group on teachers’ training

Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has partnered with an international organisation, the Instill Education for the training teachers on professional development with a view to transforming teaching and school leadership across Africa.

The Ghana Country Lead of Instill Education, Sarah Osei, during an advocacy visit to the TR extend its operations to Nigeria in 2023 through TRCN’s robust database of teachers.

According to her, the training, which would hold in the first quarter of 2023 for eight weeks, is a pilot test intervention programme to equip teachers with 21st Century skills to address identified professional development gaps.

 

The Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, who expressed delight over the visit and plans, reiterated the Council’s readiness for partnership and synergy to build the capacity of Nigerian teachers. Instill Education is a pan-African EdTech Higher Education institution focusing on teacher capacity development and professionalism to reposition Africa towards achieving continental and Global education goals to improve learning outcomes.

 

The organisation, with headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, has since 2015, delivered over 1.5 million hours of professional development, coaching and mentoring sessions to more than 100, 000 teachers and school leaders across five countries, which include Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda and India.

 

