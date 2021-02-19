TRCN tasks JAMB on education course’s cut-off marks

…says Nigeria needs best brains in teaching profession

Registrar/Chief Executive, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Segun Ajiboye, yesterday called on Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to make admission into Colleges and Faculties of Education stricter to ensure the best brains would be admitted into the teaching profession. Ajiboye, who made the call while presenting 488th inaugural lecture of the University of Ibadan entitled “Teaching in the Classroom as a Regulator,” stated that lowering the cut-off mark for education courses would negatively impact quality of teachers to teach Nigerian children. Ajiboye said: “We must urgently do a review of our teacher education policy and program to produce teachers for the 21st century classroom.

“The rest of the world is not waiting for Nigeria. Professional training is critical, just as mastery of subject matter, teachers’ welfare and an environment that promotes learning. It is, therefore, important to stress the fact that the need for a review of our teacher education program is long overdue.

“To meet the challenges of globalization, efforts should be put in place for an immediate review of the curricular, methodology, motivation and resources components of our program. Teaching today demands a lot more of sophistication than previously.”

