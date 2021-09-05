News

Tread softly on IPOB, ESN, Onitiri warns Presidency

The Presidency has been admonished to tread softly on the way and manner it handles the current IPOB and ESN issue.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri said this admonition is imperative, so as not to be misconstrued by Nigerians and international community as a clamp down on the Igbo people.

The politician explained that no Nigerian would accept any tribe to stockpile arms or declare war against the nation. “But the government must be very careful and honest not to provoke the anger of the entire people of the South Eastern Nigeria that might precipitate another tribal conflict in the country”, he warned.

Onitiri pointed out that it would be unwise and unreasonable for the government to rely on unsubstantiated allegations against the IPOB and ESN that they were stockpiling arms and bombs against Nigeria.

“Rather, the Presidency should tackle the current insecurity that has engulfed the nation and already ravaging the north.

“The Boko Haram, bandits and terrorists have clearly overwhelmed our military. Any government that cannot protect lives and properties of its citizens has no business to remain in power,” he alleged.

Chief Onitiri also cautioned the government to be wary about the release of over 5,000 acclaimed repentant Boko Haram members into the society in view of the killings, maiming of innocent Nigerians and destruction of their property by these people.

“It is unthinkable that the government could contemplate releasing these acclaimed repentant Boko Haram members when they have displaced millions of Nigerians now living in IDP camps all over the Northern parts of the country,” Chief Onitiri stressed.

He said the sacking of some federal ministers was not enough but for the administration should evaluate whether or not it had met the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians in general.

“The shooting down of our fighter jet is big slap on our military. As if this was not enough the successful attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy NDA one of the most reputable military formations by bandits, is a grave embarrassment to this nation.

 

“We call on all lovers of Democracy and good conscience to speak up now. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), NANS and all Patriots should speak up on this grave issue of insecurity as Nigeria is heading towards total collapse and destruction which is avoidable,” Chief Onitiri advised.

 

The Federal government, he added, should take seriously the warning of the US Ambassador not to allow Boko Haram to seize the recently acquired super Tuccano jets from our military.

