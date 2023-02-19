Treason: Onyeagocha calls for immediate arrest of El-Rufai

I The PDP Candidate for Imo East Senatorial Zone in the forthcoming National Assembly election, Uche Onyeagocha, has called for the immediate arrest of Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai over his recent inciting comments against the Naira redesign policy of the federal government.

Governor El-Rufai who had only recently alleged a plot to impose an interim government on Nigerians, had called on Nigerians to resist the directive of the federal government and continue to use the old naira currency as a legal tender. This was against the directive of the federal government.

Onyeagocha said: “It is very unfortunate that a governor of a state like Nasir El-Rufai could incite the masses against the fiscal policy of the federal government. GovernorEl-Rufaishouldknow that it is only the Central Bank of Nigeria that has the constitutional powerstodetermineandissuecurrencynotesaslegaltender.” Onyeagocha notes that, though he has reservations on the naira redesign policy, inciting the people against the federal government and its policy is an act capable of truncating the nation’s democracy.

He said: “Governor Nasir El- Rufai’s action constitutes treason and he should be immediately arrested alongside other Governors that are joining him in making such inciting statements against the federal government. They should not be allowed to truncate the nation’s democratic process because of their political interests.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...