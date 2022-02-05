Treasure Chikewendu: Mum made me go for my first audition despite dad’s death

A creative, hard-working young actress, Treasure Chikwendu had featured in stage plays, series and movies like, The Johnsons, You Must Be Mad! Yes You Girl, The Secret Place, Searching for Clues, Johnnie & Glyde , U Fit with Kate, My Flatmates, The Wedding Plan, and many others. In this interview with ROSEMARY NWOSU, she narrates her journey to becoming an actress and how she overcame her fears. Excerpts…

Describe your last experience on stage.

My last experience on stage was my first experience and it was honestly drilling. Drilling has to be the first word to describe it because that was exactly the case. You work like a soldier as an actor for stage. It was an amazing experience because it is totally different from acting for film.

At what age did you realise that you wanted to join the entertainment industry?

When I was 16 I wanted to be a radio presenter after watching a series but I decided to be an actor when I was 21. My cousin who was my roommate would always tease me and say I was dramatic and should consider acting. That was when I decided to go into acting fulltime. I knew I could act before 21 but I just didn’t have the interest.

What were the difficulties of becoming an actor or a movie star?

The Journey has been exhausting from going for auditions. The auditions never stop actually but as you grow you get to know the type of audition you want be at. It was difficult at the beginning when I didn’t have a job or business to make ends meet. Sometime in February 2021, I almost quit acting. I went for an audition and it was a stressful one. An audition I went for around 8am, I was auditioned by 5pm partially. I said partially because it wasn’t a proper auditioning as I couldn’t showcase my talent. So I went home and cried to God and told Him that if acting was for me he should give me a sign and He actually did using a colleague and from that day, my acting experience changed and it has been smooth.

If you weren’t an actor, what would you have liked to be?

An athlete! I used to run 100m, 200m and 400m races back in secondary school. I used to go for Federal school games competitions. I have a total of 31 medals from Inter-house competitions to intra- house to Inter- School and Fedcol games (Interstate/ Inter house). I’m good at basketball and table tennis. I almost went for University Games (NUGA) but some circumstance didn’t make me attend to represent my school, Abia State University.

Do you have a any thought of becoming a full time athlete?

I would love to pursue it, sadly not in this country if I am opportune.

Is there a role you have not played but would like to someday?

There are so many people in the world. I’ll like to be as many people as I can be. Acting is about been a certain person for a period of time. Acting gives me the opportunity to be a different person, to know why they are a certain way. Acting has made me not judgmental in any way because you get to explore numerous back stories of people. So this means there are so many roles to be played because people are born every day.

Which of your roles was the most challenging for you to capture?

There’s an ongoing series I’m featuring in. It’s a fictional series and my character is really fierce. More like warrior princess. It is drilling and tactical because it comes with combats (Draco verse), but I won’t say it is really challenging because I love challenges.

Who is your inspiration in the entertainment industry?

I am my own inspiration, But God is. Truthfully, I get inspiration from different sources especially movies. I do not aspire to be like any celebrity. I just have celebrity I like based on their acting skills. Who is the most important person in your life and what sacrifices has he/she done for you? My family and Friends; they are my source of inspiration and motivation as well. I remember when my dad passed. The weekend of his demise was when I attended my first audition. I didn’t want to go for it because I was mourning my late dad but my mum literally said I should go for the audition that life goes on. They have motivated me in so many ways

What/who would you go to jail for and why?

My Mum! Because she would do same. But Nothing will make me go to Jail o! But yes my mum because of course I’m her only daughter and last child, so why not.

Is your celebrity status a gift or curse?

A gift because, I use it to inspire as many people as I can positively. Acting is not just a talent, it is my gift and it’s in line with one of my purposes on earth. To educate, enlighten and inspire people in a positive way. I have many projects at hand that I’m working on like writing a motivational book, and having my own podcast show among many others.

If you had to switch places with another famous person who would that be?

No one because I’d rather be me and I’d choose me a million times.

Where do you see your career in five years?

My dreams are bigger than me but I see myself producing and directing movies among many others. My dreams are bigger than me because I’m working with God. In spite of the plans I have for my brand, God has bigger plans for me and He keeps showing how capable I am.

What advice do you have for an anyone who wants to break into acting?

Ask God if acting is in line with your purpose because a lot of people are all for fame. Some people do not have the talent yet they want to be on TV, forgetting they can be behind the scenes like make up, costuming, still photography, set/ designs art director. Some people can still have the talents and break out from crew. It is said to be easier because you get to work more with directors and producers first hand. Believe in yourself because you have to see the good in yourself before others can.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...