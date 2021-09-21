News Top Stories

Treat Fani-Kayode’s defection to APC as non-issue, Farounbi tells Yoruba

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

Ex-Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr Yemi Farounbi, says Yoruba should treat the defection of ex-Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, from the People s Democratic Party(PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a non-issue.

 

According to Farounbi, Fani-Kayode has no electoral value in the South-West.

 

He said in a post on Liberal Platform (LP): “I don’t know why we are crying because of the behaviour of Femi Fani-Kayode. Why are we behaving as if the fortune of the entire Yoruba nation depends on what he does or doesn’t do.

 

“Without our knowing, we are conferring a huge status on him that will make his new friends believe that he’s a very big catch. It reminds me of a song by KSA, ‘Oro na dun o fe ke’.

 

“If we treat the matter as a non-issue, his new friends will begin to have doubts about his value. But when everybody makes such a hue and cry, the impression is created that he is the fulcrum of Yoruba nation.

 

“Even the PDP that he left has not been wailing the way the Yoruba have been shouting themselves hoarse. If one Yoruba decides to become the best friend of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Yoruba should treat it as a non-issue.

 

“If that has been done, he would not have been made to occupy the space he has been occupying, not sitting on a pedestal that the collective noise has put him.

 

“Advertising specialists will tell you that bad publicity is also good. It keeps the product in the subconscious of the people. It may make some people follow him because they are amazed by the fear and recognition his simple action has generated.

 

“And all these hypertensive noise only make his new friends happy that they have caught a big fig. “I wish the Yoruba will let FFK be and treat the matter as a non-issue that defection from one party to another should be.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: Trump finally agrees to hand over to Biden, still insists election rigged

Posted on Author Reporter

  US President Donald Trump has finally agreed to hand over to Joe Biden after the congress ratified the president-elect’s victory in the election. Trump came his closest yet to admitting election defeat in a statement issued after the congress concluded the ratification. He, however, insisted that he disagrees with the outcome of the election, […]
News

Insecurity: Declare state of emergency, Senate tells Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Senate on Wednesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on insecurity in the country. The resolution follows a motion by Senator Sani Musa on the abduction of students from the Government Science College Kagara Niger state. Senator Bima Enagi from Niger State in his contribution, accused the President of […]
News

Firm seeks order to block SAP accounts in CBN, 22 banks

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Akeem Nafiu A consulting firm, B4G Ltd., has asked Justice E. O. Ashade of a Lagos High Court to restrain Systems Applications Products (SAP) from dissipating the sums of $3,371,945.27 and N5 million with 28 respondents, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and 22 other banks, pending the hearing and determination of an alleged […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica