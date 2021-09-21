Treat Fani-Kayode’s defection to APC as non-issue, Farounbi tells Yoruba

Ex-Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr Yemi Farounbi, says Yoruba should treat the defection of ex-Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, from the People s Democratic Party(PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a non-issue.

According to Farounbi, Fani-Kayode has no electoral value in the South-West.

He said in a post on Liberal Platform (LP): “I don’t know why we are crying because of the behaviour of Femi Fani-Kayode. Why are we behaving as if the fortune of the entire Yoruba nation depends on what he does or doesn’t do.

“Without our knowing, we are conferring a huge status on him that will make his new friends believe that he’s a very big catch. It reminds me of a song by KSA, ‘Oro na dun o fe ke’.

“If we treat the matter as a non-issue, his new friends will begin to have doubts about his value. But when everybody makes such a hue and cry, the impression is created that he is the fulcrum of Yoruba nation.

“Even the PDP that he left has not been wailing the way the Yoruba have been shouting themselves hoarse. If one Yoruba decides to become the best friend of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Yoruba should treat it as a non-issue.

“If that has been done, he would not have been made to occupy the space he has been occupying, not sitting on a pedestal that the collective noise has put him.

“Advertising specialists will tell you that bad publicity is also good. It keeps the product in the subconscious of the people. It may make some people follow him because they are amazed by the fear and recognition his simple action has generated.

“And all these hypertensive noise only make his new friends happy that they have caught a big fig. “I wish the Yoruba will let FFK be and treat the matter as a non-issue that defection from one party to another should be.”

