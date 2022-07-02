Treat your subordinates with respect, State House Perm. Sec. Umar, urges civil servants

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, has urged civil servants to always treat their subordinates with respect in order to get the best out of them. Umar, who spoke at the State House SERVICOM Unit Awards held at the State House also enjoined public servants in the country to work hard in order to justify their wages. The Perm. Sec., who was at a point in his career the Nodal Officer of the SER-VICOM unit of the State House, also got double awards from the agency at the occasion. He said: “This occasion is actually my own and our own together, I have served the Ministerial SERVICOM unit diligently and I enjoyed every bit of it.

I gave my best and I loved what I was doing though not a very high profile job, but it was a job I got full satisfaction from. “Staying focused, committed and truthful, as we carry out our official responsibilities, is very important in shaping our ascension to greater responsibilities. “Treating people with respect and giving them their due is very important. If you deny others their dues, you will not also get your own at the point where you are supposed to get it.” He used the occasion to announce that the presidential wing unit of the State House Clinic currently under construction would be completed and inaugurated in December this year.

“The presidential wing of the State House Clinic, which we laid the foundation on 1st November 2021, just seven months down the road, we are almost at 75 percent. “The aspiration of the President is to leave a legacy for the in-coming President, for himself, the Vice President and everyone that is entitled to use that facility, is that by the time the clinic is completed, we would have answered the question of ‘why don’t we have something befitting as a health facility?’ Meanwhile, the National Coordinator of SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, said the award was to reward and honour excellence at government agencies.

