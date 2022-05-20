News

Treating states as outposts of FG’ll continue to hinder Nigeria’s devt –Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Comment(0)

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has said that the country will continue to be held back in terms of development and progress if states are treated “as mere outposts” of the Federal Government. While emphasising that devolution of powers must be perceived as necessary for the development of the country, Akeredolu urged lawmakers to consider making laws that will deepen the current democratic experiment. In a statement yesterday, the governor said a federalstate must put in place a system of administration that reflects its heterogeneous character.

Akeredolu, who commended his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed for identifying with South West governors on their resolve to tackle insecurity in a local way, lauded him for his courage to speak the truth despite the political differences. According to him, there can be no advancement unless there is restructuring, urging aspiring politicians to public office to always have a clear vision of ways to solve socio-economic problems. He, however, said the open acknowledgment of the initiatives of the South West governors will spur them to do more and improve on ways to further tackle insecurity in their states.

 

Our Reporters

