Tree planting as panacea to rain havoc in Ekiti

Scene of horror

The Ekiti State Government has advised residents to embark on tree planting for Protection and necessary development in the environs. The government disclosed that the current administration of governor Biodun Oyebanji would soon roll out a programme that would ginger tree planting for the benefit of the people in the state The government gave the submission in the state at Oke-Ako, Ikole Local Government Area where no fewer than 105 buildings were seriously affected by heavy downpours that recently occured in Ekiti . The rain accompanied by heavy breeze seriously destroyed the buildings in the Oke-Ako Area. The torrential downpour that collapsed the buildings occured on Friday 3rd of March,this year and lasted for over two hours, it also destroyed some electric facilities across the town, thereby subjecting the residents to total blackout.

Govt support

The Ekiti State Government on Saturday 4th of March made on- the -spot assessment of the level of havoc wreaked on the town. During the assessment visit the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji was represented by his Deputy, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye. The Deputy governor who described the occurrence as “highly devastating”. was taken round the affected areas by the Regent of the town, Her Royal Highness Ogunbiyi Tinuade Adebayo, the lawmaker representing Ikole Constituency 2, Hon Adeoye Aribasoye and the Chairman, Ajoni Local Council Development Area, Hon Michael Ogungbemi. The governor in a statement by the Special Assistant Media to the Deputy Governor, Victor Ogunje was quoted as expressing delight that no life was lost during the stormy rainfall. “On behalf of his Excellency, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, I sympathise with you on the destruction caused by rainstorm to many residential buildings and electricity poles in this town , which we believe must have affected the wellbeing of the victims. “Information at our disposal and on- the- spot assessment revealed that roofs of scores of residential buildings and electricity facilities were destroyed during the stormy rainfall, thereby rendering many homeless and helpless. “We sympathise with the victims at this trying times and plead for calmness, in the sense that natural disaster of this nature is one occurrence that is difficult to control. But with personal precautions and right efforts, its effects can be minimised.

Sympathy

“That was why the Governor Oyebanji’s administration is ready to support interested individuals to go into tree planting and the programmes will soon be rolled out to safeguard our environment and minimise havocs being wreaked on our buildings by rainstorm. “Tree planting is very essential. I observed that landlords here are not planting trees, I am not seeing them standing beside our houses. Let us inculcate the habit of tree planting to serve as wind breakers against storm. “Let me also assure you that the state government won’t abandon you and allow you to regret in this current devastating conditions. We shall give all the necessary support to mitigate whatever effect this situation must have caused to your lives”. The governor, who raised the spirits of the affected landlords, said the State government in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA), recently gave palliatives to scores of flood victims to put a soothing balm on their pains.

Oyebanji to the rescue

The governor added; ” I believe that such laudable gestures shall be extended to you in due course. The fact that we are here shows that we care about you. If we don’t like you, we won’t have come. We care about you, we love and we will continue to support you. “Very soon, the government will despatch the palliatives to the victims. B peaceful and take steps to install a substantive monarch to fully take charge for this town to witness radical development. You can’t be without an Oba. That is the best way for you to ensure steady development”. The lawmaker representing the constituency in the House of Assembly, Hon Adeoye Aribasoye, assured that succour will soon come for the victims, describing the present government as merciful and masses-oriented.

Relief

Aribasoye appealed to the victims to be peaceful and have fate in the current government, saying help will be offered for them to recover their losses. The General Manager, Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Jide Borode, said the rainstorm effect could have been minimised, if the landlords have keyed into the tree planting initiative of the state government.

Our Reporters

