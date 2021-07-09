Tree planting: Ebonyi targets 5 million trees

The Ebonyi State government yesterday said over five million trees will be planted across the state to confront the adverse effects of climate change. Senior Special Assistant to Governor Dave Umahi on Environment, Prince Sunday Ugwuocha disclosed this to journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital on the occasion to flag off this year’s free tree planting.

He noted that the state free tree planting policy has been trickled down to the primary schools in the state. “Treeplantingispartof our lifestyle in the ministry of environment but this year alone we want to recreate a kind of pre-consciousness among the peopleof Ebonyistate, the need for us to confront the adverse effectsof climatechange. “Wearelookingatplanting over five million trees and that is why we have trickled down this exercise to the primary schools. Intheprimaryschools, thepupilshavestartedtoplant trees, teachers and other staff are expected to plant trees likewise in the secondary schools

. At the local government areas the same thing, at the state levels, all the MDAs and government officials are expected to plant at least 100 trees. These trees must be planted in such a way that they will not have much deficiency from growth”, he said.

