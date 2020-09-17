News

Tree planting: Ekiti, World Bank empower 100 farmers

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Ekiti state government and the World Bank through sponsored Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) Initiative have promised to empower 100 farmers for planting of 5,000 hectares of trees in the state. The government said NEWMAP project would employ another 450 farmers for tree planting policy for the regeneration of the highly depleted nine forest reserves owned by the state with a view to bringing them back to their former status. Governor Kayode Fayemi said this in Ikere Ekiti yesterday during a sensitisation and advocacy programme on forest protection and regeneration programme held in Ikere Local Government. Fayemi, representedbyCommissioner for Environment, Mrs. Iyabo Fakunle Okieimen added that the scheme would support government’s quest to achieve environmental and economic security for the state. He said: “In the area of community participation, a total of 450 farmers will be identified to participate in the conventional panting within the nine forest reserves while a total of 100 interested farmers will be mobilised to plant 50 ha of woodlots and orchard respectively.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NPDC mulls nationwide crash of cooking gas price

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…considers 600mmmscf daily supply for domestic market •Firm jerks up OML 111 oil production to 10,699 barrels daily The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), an Exploration and Production subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has mulled 600 million standard cubic feet (mmscf) of daily gas supply for domestic market, a move that would […]
News

Trump responds to claims he deliberately played down coronavirus outbreak

Posted on Author Reporter

  Donald Trump has defended his approach in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic following claims he admitted he was playing down the US outbreak. According to Rage, a new book by journalist Bob Woodward, the US president appeared to understand the threat of COVID-19 as he was telling the nation it was no […]
News Top Stories

APC Crisis: Oshiomhole, others may stage come back

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The embattled former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other members of the dissolved National Working Committee ( NWC ) of the party, may stage a comeback at the proposed extraordinary national convention of the ruling party.     Following the dissolution of the NWC last Thursday, a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: