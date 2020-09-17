Tree planting: Ekiti, World Bank empower 100 farmers

The Ekiti state government and the World Bank through sponsored Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) Initiative have promised to empower 100 farmers for planting of 5,000 hectares of trees in the state. The government said NEWMAP project would employ another 450 farmers for tree planting policy for the regeneration of the highly depleted nine forest reserves owned by the state with a view to bringing them back to their former status. Governor Kayode Fayemi said this in Ikere Ekiti yesterday during a sensitisation and advocacy programme on forest protection and regeneration programme held in Ikere Local Government. Fayemi, representedbyCommissioner for Environment, Mrs. Iyabo Fakunle Okieimen added that the scheme would support government’s quest to achieve environmental and economic security for the state. He said: “In the area of community participation, a total of 450 farmers will be identified to participate in the conventional panting within the nine forest reserves while a total of 100 interested farmers will be mobilised to plant 50 ha of woodlots and orchard respectively.”

