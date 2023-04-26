News

Trending Video Of ‘NDLEA Officers In A Minibus’ An Old Skit, Not Real – Agency

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has said that a trending video of some persons wearing red jackets similar to the ones used by officers and men of the Agency for operational purposes, operating in a minibus, is an old skit, which the Agency had disclaimed a year old.

Insisting that those in the video are not NDLEA officers. The Agency in a statement by its Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, noted that it had in a well-publicised statement released on Saturday 21st May, 2022 stated that it had established, following series of public enquiries, that the video with screenshot pictures attached to the statement is a skit produced by one Mathew C Eze who lives in the Lekki area of Lagos.

A year after, the video has returned to the social media space, a development that has led to several enquiries from concerned members of the public on the authenticity of the content of the video.

We will like to reiterate again that the confusion the controversial video has created in the minds of members of the public underscores the need for some social media content producers to show restraint, responsibility and decorum in how they misuse paraphernalia of law enforcement officers to avoid misconceptions and insinuations

