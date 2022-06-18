Trendupp Awards 2022: Lasisi Elenu, Kiekie, Aproko Doctor, others emerge winners

Instagram sensation Mr. Macaroni, Miss Techy, Lasisi Elenu, Kiekie, Aproko Doctor, Pamilerin Adegoke, Enioluwa, Jamesbrown, Mark Angel, Tunde Onakoya, Amazing Klef and Akinfaminu have emerged winners at the second edition of Trendupp Awards 2022, Nigeria’s first-ever awards for influencers and content creators at an event held at The Monarch Event Centre, Lagos, Nigeria. Hosted by Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, fondly known as Kiekie, this year’s edition was aimed at recognising and applauding the outstanding work of influencers, content creators, brands and organisations in Nigeria for their immense contributions to the social media space and encouraging these audacious individuals and organisations.

All 16 winners across each category were not only presented with their gold statuettes but also received cash prizes of $1000 each, while the winner of the Emerging Force category (the only voting category), ShankComics, received a cash prize of $1,500.The cash prizes were courtesy of the event’s headline sponsor, Chipper Cash App, one of the world’s leading financial service providers, as the brand’s support to the craft of these leading influencers and content creators in Nigeria. The most coveted award of the night, the Force of Influence, was clinched by Mr. Macaroni, making him the influencer with the highest impact in the Nigerian social media space. Speaking at the ceremony, Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr. CEO, Trendupp Africa, said the awards was created to recognise and celebrate the efforts influencers and content creators put into their craft.

“At Trendupp, two years ago, we saw the confidence, fearlessness, commitment and creativity Nigerians were putting into the content they shared and we were truly inspired. ‘‘So, we started building Trendupp; a platform designed to reward them faster and better for their craft, but as we did that, we also noticed another void, they were not getting their Flowers, they needed to be celebrated. That’s why we are here at Nigeria’s first-ever award for influencers and content creators – Trendupp Awards,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...