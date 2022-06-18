Arts & Entertainments

Trendupp Awards 2022: Lasisi Elenu, Kiekie, Aproko Doctor, others emerge winners

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Instagram sensation Mr. Macaroni, Miss Techy, Lasisi Elenu, Kiekie, Aproko Doctor, Pamilerin Adegoke, Enioluwa, Jamesbrown, Mark Angel, Tunde Onakoya, Amazing Klef and Akinfaminu have emerged winners at the second edition of Trendupp Awards 2022, Nigeria’s first-ever awards for influencers and content creators at an event held at The Monarch Event Centre, Lagos, Nigeria. Hosted by Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, fondly known as Kiekie, this year’s edition was aimed at recognising and applauding the outstanding work of influencers, content creators, brands and organisations in Nigeria for their immense contributions to the social media space and encouraging these audacious individuals and organisations.

All 16 winners across each category were not only presented with their gold statuettes but also received cash prizes of $1000 each, while the winner of the Emerging Force category (the only voting category), ShankComics, received a cash prize of $1,500.The cash prizes were courtesy of the event’s headline sponsor, Chipper Cash App, one of the world’s leading financial service providers, as the brand’s support to the craft of these leading influencers and content creators in Nigeria. The most coveted award of the night, the Force of Influence, was clinched by Mr. Macaroni, making him the influencer with the highest impact in the Nigerian social media space. Speaking at the ceremony, Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr. CEO, Trendupp Africa, said the awards was created to recognise and celebrate the efforts influencers and content creators put into their craft.

“At Trendupp, two years ago, we saw the confidence, fearlessness, commitment and creativity Nigerians were putting into the content they shared and we were truly inspired. ‘‘So, we started building Trendupp; a platform designed to reward them faster and better for their craft, but as we did that, we also noticed another void, they were not getting their Flowers, they needed to be celebrated. That’s why we are here at Nigeria’s first-ever award for influencers and content creators – Trendupp Awards,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Kalu mourns renowned Igbo musician, Chief Chukwuemeka Maduka (Morocco)

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has described the demise of Igbo legendary and philosophical singer, Chief Chukwuemeka Maduka, popularly known as “Morocco” as a big loss to the country. Lamenting the passing of the music meastro and social crusader, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Destiny Etiko becomes Brand Ambassador for Bubuzee

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Fast rising actress, Destiny Etiko, has signed a mouthwatering deal with Bebuzee as a brand ambassador for the video streaming service. She joins Monalisa Chinda, Zack Orji, Oge Okoye among others in this prestigious position with Bebuzee. Etiko was born in a village in Nigeria and this is where she has stayed most of her […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lady gets admission into 50 universities at once

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

An African-American woman has taken to Twitter, Thursday to celebrates as she gets admitted for tertiary studies in 50 universities at the same time. According to the ecstatic young lady with the username @brenyyaaa on Twitter who tried to not put her eggs in one basket, marked the record of trying out all possible choices […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica