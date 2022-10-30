Trendy Turban: An all-time classic

Turbans have come to stay and rather than go out of style, they are gaining more grounds among top celebrities. Turban style keeps getting better with new designs. With these turbans, a woman needs not to worry about a bad hair day. Turbans are not just worn on bad hair days. It is for those days who get tired of wearing wig all week or you have a new weave-on but don’t want that look for an upcoming event. Turban can help with switching your style. It gives the conservative, stylish classy look. African women love head gears, scarf and this may be one of the reasons this head tie is hard to resist. There are several reasons turbans are one of the must-have fashion accessories in every woman’s wardrobe. It is easy to wear. It gives the rich-aunty vibe that many ladies live these days. This lovely head gear always has a way of outlining the best facial features. A fan once said that if she wants to show off her perfect make up skills, she wears a turban so that no hair will take the attention away from the make up. It always gives the impression that the wearer has a lot of hair folded up inside. This head gear is like both Western and African culture in one piece. One can never go wrong with a turban because even if you belong to the conservative religion, turban is very welcome. It can be worn with formal, casual or semi formal outfit. It is versatile and cuts across. Its like jeans, another fashion item that has no restricted rule. It is not only decent, it is very stylish. Turbans always look great when paired with hoop earrings, bold earrings and studs.
When I pray against my enemies, I lose friends –Helen Paul
Her style is quirky and spontaneous and her petite stature and voice range make her childlike. Talented comedienne, Helen Paul, popularly known as Tatafo is indeed many things rolled into one. She is an actress and a singer, who broke out as a naughty comic character on a critically acclaimed radio programme known as “Wetin […]
Internet growth exposing teenagers to toxic materials –Chidimma Agho
Philanthropist and pharmacist, Chidinma Odu-Obi Agho, is one with passion to see to the total wellbeing of the person, next door. Odu-Obi Agho revealed the reason her charity organisation, ‘Pharmhealth’ is channeling its resources towards promoting the well-being of residents. Although based in London, the pharmacist believes the organisation will be of great benefit to […]
Message in a bottle found in Australian river after 25 years
225.13-pound ball of human hair breaks Guinness World Record An Australian man found a 25-yearold message in a bottle in a river and found the sender by using social media. Marty Monson, of King Island, said he found the bottle in early January along the Sea Elephant River and posted photos of it and […]
