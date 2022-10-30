Trendy Turban: An all-time classic

Turbans have come to stay and rather than go out of style, they are gaining more grounds among top celebrities. Turban style keeps getting better with new designs. With these turbans, a woman needs not to worry about a bad hair day. Turbans are not just worn on bad hair days. It is for those days who get tired of wearing wig all week or you have a new weave-on but don’t want that look for an upcoming event. Turban can help with switching your style. It gives the conservative, stylish classy look. African women love head gears, scarf and this may be one of the reasons this head tie is hard to resist. There are several reasons turbans are one of the must-have fashion accessories in every woman’s wardrobe. It is easy to wear. It gives the rich-aunty vibe that many ladies live these days. This lovely head gear always has a way of outlining the best facial features. A fan once said that if she wants to show off her perfect make up skills, she wears a turban so that no hair will take the attention away from the make up. It always gives the impression that the wearer has a lot of hair folded up inside. This head gear is like both Western and African culture in one piece. One can never go wrong with a turban because even if you belong to the conservative religion, turban is very welcome. It can be worn with formal, casual or semi formal outfit. It is versatile and cuts across. Its like jeans, another fashion item that has no restricted rule. It is not only decent, it is very stylish. Turbans always look great when paired with hoop earrings, bold earrings and studs.

