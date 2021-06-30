Metro & Crime

Trial of suspected rapists, murderer of Unilorin student stalled

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

Trial of eight suspects alleged to have raped and murdered a 24-year-old University of Ilorin student, Olajide Blessing Omowumi, could not commence on Wednesday because of the inability of three of the suspects to produce legal representation.
The suspects: Abdulazeez Ismail, Ajala Moses Oluwatimileyin (aka Jacklord), Oyeyemi Timileyin Omogbolahan, Abdulkarim Shuaib (Easy), Kareem Oshioyemi Rasheed (Rashworld), Abdullateef Abdulrahman, Daud Bashir Adebayo (Bashman) and Akande Taiye Oladoja, were scheduled to be arraigned before Justice Ibrahim Yusuf of an Ilorin high court.
It would be recalled that the Kwara State Police Command had earlier confirmed suspected rape and murder of a 300 Level student of the University of Ilorin in her residence located at Tanke area, Ilorin.
The deceased, said to be staying with her elder sister at Tanke area until her death, was a student of Agricultural Science Department from Oke-Opin community in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.
The defendants were brought before the court by the Kwara State government in suit No KWS/33c/c/2021, on 11-count charge bordering on armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and rape.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police free woman who broke maid’s arm

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Members of the Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons and Network (ACVPN) have expressed anger after one Mrs Anthonia, who allegedly broke her 13-year-old house help’s arm and hit her head against a wall at the Ikorodu area of Lagos State was released. It was learnt that police at Igbogbo Police Station released Anthonia for […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Bishops back Ebubeagu, seek end to killings in S’East

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

The College of Bishops, Methodist Church Nigeria, Monday backed the formation of Ebubeagu Security Network (ESN) by Governors of South East following the rising insecurity in the region. The Bishops also urged Indigenous People of Biafra’s Eastern Security Network (ESN) to collaborate with Ebubeagu to secure South East against further attacks and killings in the […]
Metro & Crime

Please bear with us, Bayelsa govt pleads

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Bayelsa State government has pleaded with the people of the state to bear with her as it progresses in the urban renewal exercise stating that the demolition of illegal structures going on in the state was not targeted at bringing suffering to the people but to bring out the beauty of the state. There has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica