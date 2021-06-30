Trial of suspected rapists, murderer of Unilorin student stalled

Trial of eight suspects alleged to have raped and murdered a 24-year-old University of Ilorin student, Olajide Blessing Omowumi, could not commence on Wednesday because of the inability of three of the suspects to produce legal representation.

The suspects: Abdulazeez Ismail, Ajala Moses Oluwatimileyin (aka Jacklord), Oyeyemi Timileyin Omogbolahan, Abdulkarim Shuaib (Easy), Kareem Oshioyemi Rasheed (Rashworld), Abdullateef Abdulrahman, Daud Bashir Adebayo (Bashman) and Akande Taiye Oladoja, were scheduled to be arraigned before Justice Ibrahim Yusuf of an Ilorin high court.

It would be recalled that the Kwara State Police Command had earlier confirmed suspected rape and murder of a 300 Level student of the University of Ilorin in her residence located at Tanke area, Ilorin.

The deceased, said to be staying with her elder sister at Tanke area until her death, was a student of Agricultural Science Department from Oke-Opin community in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The defendants were brought before the court by the Kwara State government in suit No KWS/33c/c/2021, on 11-count charge bordering on armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and rape.

Like this: Like Loading...