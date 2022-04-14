Metro & Crime

Tribalism harming our society, school owners

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem, Lagos Comment(0)

Owners of Brook of Honyx School, Maryjoan and Dr. Femi Emmanuel have called on Nigerians to shun tribalism, stressing that it has done more harm to the society.

The missionaries and intertribal marriage couple in a chat with New Telegraph at the Cultural Day organised by the school with the theme ‘Africa is beautiful’, advised parents and guardians to educate their children and wards on their tribal identities as well as beauty in cultural diversification.

Also at the event where pupils and students alongside their parents displayed their food, dressing, music, greetings and other cultural heritage; the couple asked Africans particularly Nigerians to stop seeing their cultural identity as inferior to the whites’.

They added that there were good things God Has blessed the nation with, which when maximised would further the course of unity and progress.

“Africa is beautiful. We chose this theme because we want our children to have good self-esteem in understanding that good things don’t come alone from the Whites. We have good things in Nigeria, we are brilliant, our culture is rich, we have good food and we dress well.

“As Nigerians, this issue of tribalism is really doing a lot of harm. Parents transfer it to their children and it goes on and this leads to war. We are trying to make our children know that our differences make us beautiful. We can still work together despite our tribal differences. I’m Igbo married to Edo and his mother is Yoruba, so where I’m I running to,” stated Maryjoan.

The proprietress made it known that the school does not ignore the spiritual aspect in addition to academics, as it strives to raise total children.

Pastor Emmanuel, school Director and Founder of Christ Fragrance Church, corroborated his wife, stating: “Right from time it has always been our passion to touch lives and we were directed by God to start the school. Talking about celebrating our cultural heritage, there is so much to gain when we promote the very good things our culture has to offer.”

 

