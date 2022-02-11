Tribunal affirms Elegushi’s authority on land, chieftaincy matters

The Lagos State Standing Tribunal of Inquiry into Chieftaincy Matters chaired by Hon. Justice Titilola Ojikutu-Oshode has reaffirmed the kingdom and supreme authority of Oba Elegushi of Ikateland over land and chieftaincy matters in Maiyegun, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

The Tribunal made the affirmation while ruling on a petition filed by one Prince Rahmon Adetunji Laani Maiyegun and a “purported Maiyegun Royal Family” praying for the creation and/or recognition of Oba Maiyegun Town. But the Tribunal of Inquiry in its report, signed by its five members, found that the Maiyegun family are not royalty and do not have blue blood flowing in their veins. In the forty-page report, the members agreed that the Mayegun family could not prove that they first settled in Maiyegun or have royal ancestry to enable the elevation.

It also held that evidence before it showed that it can neither recommend the creation or recognition of Oba of Maiyegun Town nor declaration of Abdul Rahmon Adetunji Laani Mayegun to Obaship status. While in its application to the tribunal, the Maiyegun Family claimed to be related to a purported Prince Ajibosin, son of Iyunade, the daughter of Oduduwa, the progenitor of the Yoruba race and also enjoy the support of other family houses or the majority in Maiyegun Town, it was established that the family has no such relationship and does not have the support of the other families or majority of the town. Other findings of the Tribunal were that the applicant, Rahmon Adetunji Laani Mayegun for Obaship status failed to obtain the consent of Elegushi Royal Family of Ikate Land who is the consenting authority or the Chieftaincy Committee, that the applicant did not comply with the Oba and Chief Laws of Lagos State and such non-compliance rendered its application void ab initio. Above all, it was emphatically es-tablished that the Maiyegun family are not royalty and do not have blue blood flowing in their veins.

