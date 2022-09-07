Tribunal affirms MultiChoice’s right to increase prices

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) Tribunal sitting in Abuja, yesterday, affirmed the right of pay TV service provider, Multi- Choice Nigeria, to fix prices for its services. The three-member tribunal, in a unanimous ruling read by its Chairman, Thomas Okosun, also ruled that though MultiChoice occupied a dominant position in the Nigerian digital satellite television market, there was no evidence that it is abusing its position to the detriment of consumers. The Tribunal made the assertions while delivering its judgment in the suit filed by an Abuja-based lawyer, Festus Onifade, and Coalition of Nigerian Consumers against MultiChoice. Onifade and the Coalition of Nigeria Consumers had dragged MultiChoice, the operators of DStv and GOtv platforms, to the Tribunal following announcement by the company in March 2022 that the sub scription rates for the various bouquets on its platforms would go up on April 1, 2022. In the suit in which the FCCPC is the second defendant, Onifade prayed the tribunal for an order restraining MultiChoice from increasing the subscription rates for its services and other products pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice dated and filed on March 30. But while delivering its judgment on Tuesday, the Tribunal affirmed that Nigeria operated a free-market economy and as such, the FCCPC or any other body could not fix prices for services and products. The Tribunal said only the President was empowered constitutionally to fix prices for products in Nigeria under stipulated conditions, which are not available currently
