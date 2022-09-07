News Top Stories

Tribunal affirms MultiChoice’s right to increase prices

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) Tribunal sitting in Abuja, yesterday, affirmed the right of pay TV service provider, Multi- Choice Nigeria, to fix prices for its services. The three-member tribunal, in a unanimous ruling read by its Chairman, Thomas Okosun, also ruled that though MultiChoice occupied a dominant position in the Nigerian digital satellite television market, there was no evidence that it is abusing its position to the detriment of consumers. The Tribunal made the assertions while delivering its judgment in the suit filed by an Abuja-based lawyer, Festus Onifade, and Coalition of Nigerian Consumers against MultiChoice. Onifade and the Coalition of Nigeria Consumers had dragged MultiChoice, the operators of DStv and GOtv platforms, to the Tribunal following announcement by the company in March 2022 that the sub  scription rates for the various bouquets on its platforms would go up on April 1, 2022. In the suit in which the FCCPC is the second defendant, Onifade prayed the tribunal for an order restraining MultiChoice from increasing the subscription rates for its services and other products pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice dated and filed on March 30. But while delivering its judgment on Tuesday, the Tribunal affirmed that Nigeria operated a free-market economy and as such, the FCCPC or any other body could not fix prices for services and products. The Tribunal said only the President was empowered constitutionally to fix prices for products in Nigeria under stipulated conditions, which are not available currently

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Hurricane Ida: US city under curfew amid blackout

Posted on Author Reporter

  New Orleans officials have imposed a citywide curfew as large parts of Louisiana and Mississippi remain without power following Hurricane Ida. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the curfew would last from 20:00 to 06:00 and police said there had been “several” incidents of looting in the city. Energy companies are working to restore power but […]
News

Johnson, Sunak reject calls to resign over lockdown fines

Posted on Author Reporter

  Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have pledged to stay in post despite being fined by police for breaking lockdown rules in Downing Street in June 2020. The prime minister, the chancellor and the PM’s wife all received fixed penalty notices for attending a birthday gathering for the PM in No 10, reports the BBC. […]
News

National PDP legal adviser, Emmanuel Enoidem accused of moves to derail S’West congress

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

The National legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barrister Moses Emmanuel Enoidem has been accused of moves to pull down the South West zone of the party. This was contained in a statement released and signed by Mr. Oke Ayorinde of Justice Advocate in the Southwest PDP. The statement was entitled; “Why is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica