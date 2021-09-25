News

Tribunal commended for resolving tax dispute

The North Central zone of Tax Appeal Tribunal sitting in Jos, the Plateau State capital, has been commended for digging out relevant laws and requisite authorities to resolve the tax dispute between Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) and Plateau State Internal Revenue Services (PSIRS).

The commendation was given by counsels to the parties after the judgment of the tribunal yesterday. Chairman of the tribunal, Hon. Richard Umar Bala, led the 5-man panel to deliver a four hour long judgement which has been rated as one the longest judgement in the existence of the tribunal.

Counsel to PSIRS, Barrister A.G Yirvoms applauded the tribunal for going extra miles to bring fundamental constitutional bases to decide the disputed areas. Counsel to JEDC, Barr Daniel Agabi also remarked that though the decision of the tribunal did not go in favor of his client, the efforts of the tribunal to arrive at the judgement were quite commendable. Earlier in his judgement, Hon. Bala said the case was filed in March 2021 by PSIRS against JEDC, which was accused of tax evasion.

