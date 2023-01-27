News

Tribunal Judgement: Adeleke rejects verdict, heads to Appeal Court

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The ousted Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has described the judgement of the governorship tribunal which notified his victory in the July 16 gubernatorial election as ” a miscarriage of justice”, vowing to challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reacting to the verdict from his country home in Ede, Adeleke faulted the resolution of the over-voting question in favour of Gboyega Oyetola, calling it “an unfair interpretation against the will of majority of voters”.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

While urging his supporters to remain calm, Adeleke vowed to appeal the judgement at the Court of Appeal, insisting he remains the rightful winner of the July 16 election.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“I call on our people to remain calm. We will appeal the judgement and we are sure justice will be done. Let our people be reassured that we will do everything possible to retain this widely acclaimed mandate,” he declared.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

NUPRC to investigate, address Santa Barbara oil spill

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) imhas outlined its action plans, which include a joint investigationtolookintoandaddress thecausesof therecentoilspill inSantaBarbara, Nembe, Bayelsa State at an AITEO facility. The Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, who made this known in a statement on Tuesday, said the body would continue to monitor the […]
News

48 Nigerian varsities among world’s best in 2023 Subject Rankings –Okebukola

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

Forty eight Nigerian universities have been ranked among the world’s best in 11 subjects/ disciplines in the recently released Times Higher Education 2023 Subject Ranking. This is coming on the heels of the impressive ranking of 12 Nigerian universities in the world university rankings published on October 12, which is cheering news for the Nigerian […]
News

Biden promises economic policies to fight racial inequity

Posted on Author Reporter

*To announce running mate early August U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden promised on Tuesday to fight the outsized economic burdens of nonwhite families with billions of dollars in federal spending for minority-owned businesses and provisions for more affordable housing. The Democrat, who faces Republican President Donald Trump in the November 3 presidential election, announced the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica