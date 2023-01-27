Tribunal Judgement: Adeleke rejects verdict, heads to Appeal Court

The ousted Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has described the judgement of the governorship tribunal which notified his victory in the July 16 gubernatorial election as ” a miscarriage of justice”, vowing to challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

Reacting to the verdict from his country home in Ede, Adeleke faulted the resolution of the over-voting question in favour of Gboyega Oyetola, calling it “an unfair interpretation against the will of majority of voters”.

While urging his supporters to remain calm, Adeleke vowed to appeal the judgement at the Court of Appeal, insisting he remains the rightful winner of the July 16 election.

“I call on our people to remain calm. We will appeal the judgement and we are sure justice will be done. Let our people be reassured that we will do everything possible to retain this widely acclaimed mandate,” he declared.

