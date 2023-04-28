2023 Elections Politics

Tribunal: Ned Nwoko Knocks Obi, Says Your Petition Is A Waste Of Effort

Posted on Author Goli Innocent Comment(0)

Ned Nwoko, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain has knocked the presidential candidate of the ‘Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi over the petition filed at the Presidential Election Tribunal to challenge Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s victory.

Obi, who came third in the election, alleged that the presidential election was characterised by irregularities, praying that Tinubu’s victory be annulled.

Speaking on the development on Thursday in Abuja, Nwoko said Obi’s petition filed against Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja might fail once the President-elect is sworn in on May 29.

According to him, the former Anambra State governor’s petition against the victory of the President-elect is an exercise in futility.

He said, “Once Tinubu is inaugurated as President, he takes charge of everything. He becomes the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces; he orders them and uses them as he wishes.

“He appoints new Chief Justice upon recommendation by the judicial council. So, you see, it is almost impossible to stop him from completing his four years tenure.

“Moving forward, the PDP and Labour Party have to come to terms and make the next election more strategic.

“The natural alliance between both parties is the only way to save Nigeria from this inauspicious government.

“It would have been a landslide victory for the opposition if the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party had worked together.”

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

