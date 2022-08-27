Tribunal: PDP accuses Oyetola, APC of attempt to evade court service

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of deliberately evading court service in response to the petition earlier filed by the party. PDP described as petty and childish the APC’s attitude towards the election petition they filed at the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which, according to the PDP, offended the sensibilities of the Osun electorate and an affront to due judicial process.

The Party made this known in a statement signed by the Secretary Legal Committee, Barrister Hashim Abioye, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, on Friday. According to Abioye, APC started playing on the intelligence of the Tribunal by deliberately evading service of reply filed by the PDP and INEC in response to Oyetola and APC’s petition.

“It is an antithesis that the duo of Oyetola and the APC who have been making so much noises about service on the Governor-elect are now the ones playing hide and seek when it is their turn to be served. “It is more worrisome that the duo whose counsel has supplied an address for service in the petition they filed has now instructed their lawyer not to accept service of the reply.

“The PDP gathered that the bailiff of the Tribunal was at the office of one of Oyetola’s counsel whose address was subscribed in the petition on Thursday 25th August, 2022, only for the counsel to tell the bailiff that his office was close for the day and that the bailiff should come back today Friday 26th August, 2022, at 11am. “At about the said time, the Tribunal bailiff was at the lawyer’s office but he told the bailiff on phone that he had travelled. The PDP finds the attitude of the lawyer as most unethical and unbecoming of a legal practitioner. “The lawyer should not have put his contact as the address for service instead of playing a dirty game about service in a petition initiated by his clients.

