Tribunal upholds Akeredolu’s election

Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh, Akure

The Ondo State Election Petition Tribunal Tuesday dismissed the petition challenging the victory of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s at the October 10 last year governorship election in the state. The judgment, which was delivered through zoom by the Justice Umar Abubakar-led Election Petition Tribunal, predicated its decision on the lack of jurisdiction to entertain the case filed by the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Akeredolu the winner of the last year’s governorship election having polled the highest lawful votes to defeat Jegede of the PDP and former Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Displeased with the outcome of the election, Jegede through his Counsel, Mr Onyeksasi Ikpeasu (SAN) challenged the victory of Akeredolu at the poll.

The major crux of Jegede’s petition was that the reelected governor was not validly nominated by his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jegede in his petition argued that Akeredolu and his deputy, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa were not duly elected by a majority of lawful votes cast at the State Governorship Election held on October 10, 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...