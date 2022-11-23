News Top Stories

Tribunal: We’re not in custody of Adeleke’s certificates – Osun INEC tells tribunal

The Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday told the Election Petition Tribunal that the state office of the commission was not in custody of the certificates of Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The electoral officer made this declaration at the resumed hearing of the petition filed by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the declaration of Adeleke of the PDP as Governor-elect. The REC was billed to appear before the panel in line with a Subpoena issued on him to produce form CF001 of Adeleke, which contained his credentials used for the 2018 governorship election. The defence counsels in their argument claimed that thepetitioners’subpoenawas directed at a wrong office.

Mr. Paul Ananaba (SAN), counsel to INEC, noted that the subpoena served on the REC had been obeyed by the REC who sent an officer under him who informed the court that it’s the National Headquarters of INEC and not the REC that has the custody of the documents being sought by the petitioners. The said subpoena according to Ananaba is therefore in law discharged and extinguished same having been obeyed. The respondents further countered the petitioners for bringing fresh application for an amendment or renewal of the subpoena application, describing it as “an abuse of court process as a subpoena cannot be amended or renewed.

 

Charles Aniagwu is the spokesman of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation and Commissioner for Information in Delta State.
2023: Atiku’ll continue to woo Wike’s camp, says Aniagwu

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has maintained that he is more than determined to prevail on the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to sheath his sword and collapse his faction to the larger group of the party. The spokesperson for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Mr Charles Aniagwu, […]
Medical Guild urges citizens to practice preventive measures to avert COVID-19 4th wave

The Chairman of Medical Guild, Dr Oluwajimi Sodipo has advised the public against letting down their guard as the festive season approaches, to avoid an emergence of COVID-19 fourth wave. He gave the advice in Lagos yesterday during a press conference announcing activities for the Medical Guild’s scientific conference. Medical Guild is the association of […]
Standstill in Bauchi, as youths storm streets, say ‘no going back on Yahaya Bello’

Vehicular movement was temporarily held up for several hours in Bauchi on Saturday when thousands of youths stormed the major streets, rallying support for the presidential aspiration of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. The supporters of the Kogi Governor, from the 20 Local Government Areas of the state, converged on the Multi-purpose Indoor Sportshall […]

