Tribunal: We’re not in custody of Adeleke’s certificates – Osun INEC tells tribunal

The Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday told the Election Petition Tribunal that the state office of the commission was not in custody of the certificates of Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The electoral officer made this declaration at the resumed hearing of the petition filed by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the declaration of Adeleke of the PDP as Governor-elect. The REC was billed to appear before the panel in line with a Subpoena issued on him to produce form CF001 of Adeleke, which contained his credentials used for the 2018 governorship election. The defence counsels in their argument claimed that thepetitioners’subpoenawas directed at a wrong office.

Mr. Paul Ananaba (SAN), counsel to INEC, noted that the subpoena served on the REC had been obeyed by the REC who sent an officer under him who informed the court that it’s the National Headquarters of INEC and not the REC that has the custody of the documents being sought by the petitioners. The said subpoena according to Ananaba is therefore in law discharged and extinguished same having been obeyed. The respondents further countered the petitioners for bringing fresh application for an amendment or renewal of the subpoena application, describing it as “an abuse of court process as a subpoena cannot be amended or renewed.

