Tribute to Innocent Chukwuma

The news of the passage to eternity of Innocent Chukwuma on 3rd April, 2021, came to me as an unbelievable, rude shock. Beyond the pain of the nation losing an iconic human rights actor, globally respected civil society activist and police reform advocate, the death of Innocent Chukwuma is an unbearable loss of a professional soulmate, dependable friend, trusted confidant, reliable ally, invaluable advisor and true brother.

Since fate made our professional lines to cross, Innocent Chukwuma has been an invaluable asset to my family and myself, in all the capacities I served in the Nigeria Police Force. He is the unsung hero in the advocacy of the concept of community and intelligenceled policing to the policing system in Nigeria as he was pivotal to the project and worked closely with me to coordinate the implementation of the initiative including sending the first crop of Community Policing Officers to the United States with funding supports from MacArthur Foundation in my then capacity as the Principal Staff Officer (2002- 2007).

In my capacity as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department, Lagos State Police Command, Innocent Chukwuma was instrumental to the re-organisation plan that we implemented towards restoring investigative excellence and professionalism to the Department.

He, deployed all his resources in CLEEN Foundation to enrich our reform template and also trained all the operatives, pro bono! Beyond this, he facilitated my contact with US-based Prof. Chris Stone a professional relationship that assisted me in setting up the Case Tracking System and Performance Evaluation Standard in the SCID, Lagos. The success of this initiative informed my being invited to Harvard to present lectures on the re-organisation model experience in Harvard University, USA. Furthermore, when I was deployed to Akwa Ibom State as the Commissioner of Police, Innocent Chukwuma and Prof. E. Alemika again supported me in developing the concept of grassroots policing model of community policing which represented my policing strategy in the state.

They also facilitated the training of all local government chairmen and other strategic stakeholders on the concept, standard of operations and practice of Neighbourhood Watch as part of the processes of entrenching grassroots policing in the state. In furtherance to his vision for a corrupt-free Police Force, Innocent Chukwuma supported my leadership as Inspector General of Police in the establishment of the ‘Stop-the-Bribe’ social media interactive platform to compliment my initiative in setting up the Complaints Response Unit (CRU) where citizens could lodge complaints of corruption and rights abuses against police personnel and receive feedback, real time. Our last major event together was the first and last Police Management Summit, where the keynote speakers, Prof. Chris Stone and the Fmr.

USA Georgian Police Commissioner, were to share their thoughts on Police brutality. We were security astrologers who saw tomorrows. Had successive police managers sustained these reforms, the Nigeria Police could have avoided the “ENDSARS” debacle.

I am wondering Dear Innocent, if we have not lost the battles on POLICE REFORMS! The Election Security Risk Assessment Reports that Innocent Chukuma’s CLEEN Foundation often published were invaluable strategic election security planning document for the Nigeria Police.

The CLEEN corruption perception index was also a contentious issue, which I was asked to effect the arrest of my dear friend for his effrontery on several occasions. I know not any Nigerian that has undertaken and published authentic research on policing than Innocent Chukwuma.

Today, most of his academic works are credible references for students, policy makers and law enforcement practitioners. Thank you Innocent and CLEEN for hosting me and my family on my retirement as the 18th indigenous IGP. My dear friend, Innocent Chukwuma, your clock might have suddenly stopped clicking, the curtains of your life might have closed and your light of life might have dimmed eternally, but your exceptional virtues, passion for an efficient law enforcement system, expansive academic works on policing and criminal justice administration and contributions to the advancement of the peace and security of our beloved nation through the CLEEN Foundation vehicle which you founded, and the Ford Foundation which you headed remain great legacies that shall immortally console us.

Adieu, my dear friend and brother!

Dr. Arase (NPM, FDC) is a former Inspector-General of Police

Like this: Like Loading...