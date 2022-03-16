Tricycle association empowers 5 members with N1m

The Chairman of Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), Anambra State branch, Sylvester Chinweze Obiora, has presented the sum of N200, 000 to each Keke rider whose tricycles were burnt during an inferno at Onitsha-Owerri Road by ObodoUkwu Road, some weeks ago. Presenting the money to the victims, Obiora said the essence of the presentation was to help them reduce the huge loss during the inferno and assuage the present harsh economic conditions in the country. Obiora vowed to continue to assist them and other members who run into difficult challenges in future. The cheques were presented by a representative of the TOAN chairman, Nze John Chukwuemeka, at Wazobia FM Radio Station in Onitsha. He urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money and challenged them to be good ambassadors of the Union
Related Articles
Nigerian engineers mull incubation centres for young graduates
The Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineering (NIMechE) has said that it was working towards establishing an industrial mechanic village and academy to incubate innovation and harness talents from young engineering students and graduates. Newly inaugurated National Chairman of the body, Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during her investiture, said the proposed nationwide […]
Zamfara: Police recover 10 AK-47 rifles, arrest bandits, female arms supplier
Zamfara State Police Command in collaboration with Police Tactical Team from FIB/STS Force Headquarters Abuja has succeeded in recovering 10 AK-47, arrested several number of bandits and their collaborators including a notorious female arms supplier, who has been supplying bandits camps across Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger and Kaduna states. Briefing newsmen on the development at […]
Devaluation speculation mounts as naira weakens on I&E window
• CBN removes N379/$1 rate from its website The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) removal of the exchange rate of N379/$1 from its website homepage on Friday, as well as the weakening of the naira to a record low on the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window on the same day, reignited speculation in […]
