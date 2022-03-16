Tricycle association empowers 5 members with N1m

The Chairman of Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), Anambra State branch, Sylvester Chinweze Obiora, has presented the sum of N200, 000 to each Keke rider whose tricycles were burnt during an inferno at Onitsha-Owerri Road by ObodoUkwu Road, some weeks ago. Presenting the money to the victims, Obiora said the essence of the presentation was to help them reduce the huge loss during the inferno and assuage the present harsh economic conditions in the country. Obiora vowed to continue to assist them and other members who run into difficult challenges in future. The cheques were presented by a representative of the TOAN chairman, Nze John Chukwuemeka, at Wazobia FM Radio Station in Onitsha. He urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money and challenged them to be good ambassadors of the Union

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...