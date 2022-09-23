Tricycle operators, others shut down Anambra over outrageous tax

Awka, the capital of Anambra State, was shut down yesterday following the protest by tricycle and shuttle bus operators over the payment of N25,000 and N15,000 monthly as directed by the state government. Consequently, commuters were stranded as the tricycle and shuttle bus operators refused to carry passengers making them trek long distances to their destinations. The protesters also blocked Ziks Avenue, the major road leading to Eke Awka daily market with a call on Governor Charles Soludo to review the N25, 000 for shuttle buses and N15, 000 for tricycle operators’ monthly revenue imposed on them. The tricycle operators had accused their leadership of allegedly working with the state government to impose the outrageous revenue on them without exhausting decisions and agreement on the said revenue.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...