Tricycle riders protest exorbitant levies in Minna

Riders of tricycles, popularly called Keke NAPEP, yesterday grounded transportation activities in Minna, the capital city of Niger State, as they protested the exorbitant levies imposed on them by the state government’s revenue board.

This was as commuters, who were forcedto drop from the Keke by the union, expressed displeasure at the way the government had made life unbearable for them.

One of the commuters, a staff of the National Examination Council (NECO), who gave hername simply as Princess, said she was embarrassed by the way she was asked to drop from the Keke, addi “I have an examination to supervise.

The government banned motorbikes from operating and now the only means of transportation, Keke, cannot take us to our destination because of the government’s exorbitant levies.”

She called on the government to, as a matter of compassion; reduce the levies imposed on the riders, adding that; “the effect of thehardship willonly befeltby the common man.”

Othercommuters, studentsof the College of Education, Minna, Awwal Suleiman and Farida Mohammed, said their examination was scheduled for 7am, but because of the protest, they could not make it to school.

They lamented the hardship the situation had caused, saying “we don’t know what to do now. The lecturer may not even understand, but we pray he sees reason with some of us.”

