Metro & Crime

Tricycle riders protest exorbitant levies in Minna

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna Comment(0)

Riders of tricycles, popularly called Keke NAPEP, yesterday grounded transportation activities in Minna, the capital city of Niger State, as they protested the exorbitant levies imposed on them by the state government’s revenue board.

 

This was as commuters, who were forcedto drop from the Keke by the union, expressed displeasure at the way the government had made life unbearable for them.

 

One of the commuters, a staff of the National Examination Council (NECO), who gave hername simply as Princess, said she was embarrassed by the way she was asked to drop from the Keke, addi “I have an examination to supervise.

 

The government banned motorbikes from operating and now the only means of transportation, Keke, cannot take us to our destination because of the government’s exorbitant levies.”

 

She called on the government to, as a matter of compassion; reduce the levies imposed on the riders, adding that; “the effect of thehardship willonly befeltby the common man.”

Othercommuters, studentsof the College of Education, Minna, Awwal Suleiman and Farida Mohammed, said their examination was scheduled for 7am, but because of the protest, they could not make it to school.

 

They lamented the hardship the situation had caused, saying “we don’t know what to do now. The lecturer may not even understand, but we pray he sees reason with some of us.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

‘Ghost workers’ probe: Kwara suspends Perm Sec, four others

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Kwara State government has suspended five senior officials implicated in the ongoing investigation of ghost workers and suspicious deductions of workers’ salary at the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). The officials are the Permanent Secretary of the parastatal, Bayo Audu Onimago; Director of Finance and Supply of SUBEB, […]
Metro & Crime

Two nurses arrested for selling newborn baby

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

Police in Katsina State have arrested two nurses for allegedly selling a newborn baby girl. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Katsina. Isah said that based on a tip-off on July 28, the command succeeded in arresting three female suspects […]
Metro & Crime

Hit and run driver kills popular Pharmacist in Benin

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu,

The proprietor of Austin Pharmacy, Austin Umweni was Wednesday killed by a hit and run Mercedes Benz car while he was jogging early in the morning along Airport Road, Benin City. The remains of Umweni, an avid keep fit apostle, has been taken to the mortuary. A visit to his pharmacy shop on Igun Street, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica