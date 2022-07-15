Tricycle riders protest high tax, block major roads in Anambra

Commercial motorcyclists in Awka yesterdayblocked the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, at Aroma Junction, to protest high taxation by the Anambra State Government. The protesters lamented hardship inflicted on them by the government’s action saying it is killing their businesses. Some of the motorcyclists who spoke said: “They are asking us to pay N15,000 to the Keke union, and a daily N500. Our daily ticket used to be N450, and we were even appealing to the government to reduce it because it is high, but instead, they increased it to N500. “Most of us that you see here are graduates who are managing our lives, because there is no job for others. Others are driving Keke on hire purchase basis, while most of us are family men. “The country is hard, how can they be further forcing hardship on us, through these kinds of policies. We will not pay, let Soludo come to our aide”.
