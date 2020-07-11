Trigger-happy policeman shoots, kills man, injures another in Ibadan

A yet-to-be-identified trigger-happy police officer attached to the Testing Ground Police Station Area Command in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday afternoon, shot and killed a 32-year-old businessman, Mr. Yemi Ajayi, at Iwo-Road under Bridge. The bullet, after hitting the driver, Kayode Ajayi, on the hand while he was trying to open the door of his Toyota Camry car, eventually hit Yemi Ajayi, his brother, in the stomach, leading to his death.

Kayode, who was later rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH) for treatment, was said to have been abandoned there by the Police while the relatives were scouting around to get about N200,000 for the surgery of the mutilated hand. According to eyewitness, the policeman, along with two others, who were said to be in Oyo State coloured branded NISSAN Micra car, asked Ajayi and his brother to stop, but before Kayode could stop, the police had dragged the steering wheel with him. The source said before the driver, who was going to his office could open the door, the police had shot him in his arm and the bullet subsequently hit the deceased, who was sitting beside him, in the stomach.

The deceased businessman was said to have won a contract of supplying planks for renovation of school buildings in Oyo State. His wife was said to have just got pregnant, while he also has younger siblings to care for. An eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, told Saturday Telegraph thus: “I was here when the incident happened. The driver was about to open the car door when the drunken police officer shot him. “All the three police officers were drunk. I think the government needs to put an end to this unreasonable killing,” he said.

