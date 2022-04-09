Trillbjm: An entrepreneurial journey

Benjamin Oyemonlan Oseoje, who is fondly referred to as Trillbjm is one of the most influential personalities in African tech. Trillbjm is a widely accomplished young entrepreneur in blockchain technologies, software development, and financial technology solutions.

Trillbjm is the founder and CTO of BillerPay Africa, a seamless, fast and convenient payment technology that automates money transfers and bill payments with bitcoin securely saving you from all the backs and forth experienced in traditional banking.

Trillbjm was born on December 27 into the family of five in Lagos State. As a child, Trillbjm was a very quite, studios little boy who was so lost in daydreams about inventions that he hardly ‘unwind’ or have a meal before speeding to his practice room.

Academically, Trillbjm was a very diligent pupil in primary school a trait he followed to the university level. He attended Mothercare Elementary School in Lagos for his primary education and then proceeded with his secondary education at CMS Grammar School in Bariga.

In 2012, Trillbjm got admission into the University of Lagos and graduated from the department of Computer Science with Bachelor of Science. Fom 2018 to 2020, Trillbjm attended University of Michigan where he bagged a degree in Computer Systems Networking and Telecommunications, then proceeded with a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of the People, in the United States.

Not only that, Trillbjm, an Alumnus of the University of Lagos who has expanded his influence as a genius in technological development and one of the most sought-after software engineer added another degree titled, “Certification, Building A Startup” from NEXFORD University to his already overwhelming academic portfolio in 2021.

Trillbjm started as an IT consultant with Apex Cosy Nig Limited, a company based in Nigeria. From there he moved to become the Software Engineer for Skylar Inc, then in 2017 he joined Microsoft as an Associate Software Developer, in the United States of America.

Tagged as the ‘youngest and most innovative of his generation, Trillbjm took this status to a greater height by becoming Chief Technology Officer to at least four digital businesses including Gloverapp, Hankdevice, Rooomxix, and Patricia Technologies Limited (an alternative payment solutions company that facilitates the easy use of cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions.)

For all his proficiency at fostering and sustaining professional and productive business relationships across a variety of industries and immeasurable contribution to the industry and changing the narrative about the continent, Trillbjm was honoured in 2021, by ECOWAS with the Nelson Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity, a recognition given to inspiring leaders who are doing extraordinary things in the sub-continent.

The sub-regional body also named him an Ambassador of West Africa Youth Council, which according to the chairperson of the ECOWAS body, His Excellency, Ambassador Williams, was in recognition of his “laudable antecedents of dedication, hard work and diligence in the area of service to humanity and as an advocate and relentless crusader of promoting entrepreneurship for African youths.”

Like most people, Trillbjm has social media accounts to keep abreast with current events and update his followers. As of April 2022, he has over 21K Followers on Instagram, about 11K active Followers on Facebook and 5,932 on Twitter that are always ready to positively engage with his posts.

Trillbjm is highy celebrated today as a result of his innovations and skills. He’s one of the few technocrats making the motherland proud. Hundreds to thousands of tech-enthusiast look-up on him as a source of strength. As a mentor, Trillbjm has never failed to spoonfeed young individuals who are desirous of making a honest means of living.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...