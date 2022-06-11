Trillbjm: The inspiring, intimidating, growing profile of Africa’s young tech wizard

There is no doubt that some humans enjoy grace more than the others. They find seemingly difficult things easy like fastening their shoelaces. They find grace in everything they do.

According to science: “Anything above 140 Intelligent Quotient is considered a high or genius level. It is said that between 0.25 per cent and 1.0 per cent of the world population fall into this category”. There is no contesting it that Oyemonlan Benjamin Oseoje, better known as Trillbjm, Nigeria’s software engineering guru, falls into this bracket.

His accomplishments and exploits defy explanation for his age. Trillbjm, who is the second child of five siblings, was highly grounded in knowledge and was so lost in his daydreams about inventions that his parents thought about ordering a test to check his hearings while growing up.

The genius in Oyemonlan Oseoje adequately meets preparation. He studied computer science at the University of Lagos and later bagged a degree in Computer Systems Networking and Telecommunications, from the University of Michigan, and a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of the People, in United States, both between 2018 and 2020.

Trillbjm started his career as an IT consultant with Apex Cosy Nig Limited. He moved to become a software engineer for Skylar Inc and in 2017, he joined Microsoft as an Associate Software Developer, in the United States of America.

Three years later after his masters degree, he co-founded “BillerPay Africa”, a crypto payment platform, seamless, fast and convenient payment technology that automates money transfers and bill payments with bitcoin, and Nigeria Fashionnova, among other enterprises.

Trillbjm proudly became Africa’s youngest ‘Chief Technology Officer’ (CTO), serving in the capacity in several digital organisations, including Patricia Technology, an alternative payment solutions company that facilitates the easy use of cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions.

The software engineering guru also expanded his influence by serving as CTO to at least four other digital businesses, including Gloverapp, Hankdevice, Rooomxix.

The tech progidy has also made significant contributions to reputable private and public establishments and multinationals such as the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Glover Technologies , Skylar Business Solutions, Microsoft and MTN.

Despite the slow acceptability of blockchain technology; a ledger of transactions that have unique characteristics that help address problems in payment process and system, in Africa, Trillbjm has predicted that it othe future of Africa’s digital economy.

“Some African countries are increasingly looking in the direction of blockchain, especially in the banking and finance sector. That’s because the value of the blockchain technology stems from its ability to share data in a fast, secure way among entities. We are already developing native blockchain infrastructure that is tailored to suit the African market,” said Trillbjm.

Continuing, Trillbjm noted that: “The web as I envisaged, we have not seen it yet. The future is still so much bigger than the past. Everybody has to be able to participate in a future that they want to live for. That’s what technology can do.”

In 2021, he was honoured with the Nelson Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity by ECOWAS, a recognition given to inspiring leaders who are doing extraordinary things in the sub-continent. The regional body also named him as Ambassador of West Africa Youth Council.

