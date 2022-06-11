Business

Trillbjm: The inspiring, intimidating, growing profile of Africa’s young tech wizard

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

There is no doubt that some humans enjoy grace more than the others. They find seemingly difficult things easy like fastening their shoelaces. They find grace in everything they do.

According to science: “Anything above 140 Intelligent Quotient is considered a high or genius level. It is said that between 0.25 per cent and 1.0 per cent of the world population fall into this category”. There is no contesting it that Oyemonlan Benjamin Oseoje, better known as Trillbjm, Nigeria’s software engineering guru, falls into this bracket.

His accomplishments and exploits defy explanation for his age. Trillbjm, who is the second child of five siblings, was highly grounded in knowledge and was so lost in his daydreams about inventions that his parents thought about ordering a test to check his hearings while growing up.

The genius in Oyemonlan Oseoje adequately meets preparation. He studied computer science at the University of Lagos and later bagged a degree in Computer Systems Networking and Telecommunications, from the University of Michigan, and a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of the People, in United States, both between 2018 and 2020.

Trillbjm started his career as an IT consultant with Apex Cosy Nig Limited. He moved to become a software engineer for Skylar Inc and in 2017, he joined Microsoft as an Associate Software Developer, in the United States of America.

Three years later after his masters degree, he co-founded  “BillerPay Africa”, a crypto payment platform, seamless, fast and convenient payment technology that automates money transfers and bill payments with bitcoin, and Nigeria Fashionnova, among other enterprises.

Trillbjm proudly became Africa’s youngest ‘Chief Technology Officer’ (CTO), serving in the capacity in several digital organisations, including Patricia Technology, an alternative payment solutions company that facilitates the easy use of cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions.

The software engineering guru also expanded his influence by serving as CTO to at least four other digital businesses, including Gloverapp, Hankdevice, Rooomxix.

The tech progidy has also made significant contributions to reputable private and public establishments and multinationals such as the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Glover Technologies , Skylar Business Solutions, Microsoft and MTN.

Despite the slow acceptability of blockchain technology; a ledger of transactions that have unique characteristics that help address problems in payment process and system, in Africa, Trillbjm has predicted that it othe future of Africa’s digital economy.

“Some African countries are increasingly looking in the direction of blockchain, especially in the banking and finance sector. That’s because the value of the blockchain technology stems from its ability to share data in a fast, secure way among entities. We are already developing native blockchain infrastructure that is tailored to suit the African market,” said Trillbjm.

Continuing, Trillbjm noted that: “The web as I envisaged, we have not seen it yet. The future is still so much bigger than the past. Everybody has to be able to participate in a future that they want to live for. That’s what technology can do.”

In 2021, he was honoured with the Nelson Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity by ECOWAS, a recognition given to inspiring leaders who are doing extraordinary things in the sub-continent. The regional body also named him as Ambassador of West Africa Youth Council.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Stockbrokers to unfold new strategy for devt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As the Nigerian economy is in dire need of capital injection, stockbrokers are warning up to unfold new strategy that will enable the Federal Government source long term fund from the capital market. The Federal Government’s budget deficit currently stands at N6.25 trillion.   Despite mounting agitation from the private sector on the implications on […]
Business

Insurance, pension bigwigs for BusinessToday confab

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Commissioner for Insurance, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Sunday Thomas and Director- General of National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs Aisha Dahiru-Umar, have declared their interest in the forthcoming Business Today conference taking place on April 5, 2021.   The event, organised by Business Today, will also feature two former Presidents of Nigerian Council of […]
Business

China dumps N63.6bn textile material on Nigerian market

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Despite restriction of foreign exchange supply to textile importers in order to revive local textile industry, importers have continued to dump some textile materials into the Nigerian market.   Findings revealed between 2018 when the apex bank gave the directive, and 2019, some materials still found their way into the country. However, within the period […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica