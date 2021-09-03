Arts & Entertainments

Triller launches Pan-African playlist for fans

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

AI-powered music video app and talent discovery platform, Triller, has launched a Pan-African and localised country playlists specifically curated for fans in Africa. With these first-ever genre-discovery playlists, the platform intends to bring an entirely new experience to its African users – and to consolidate and expand its already well-established presence on the continent.

The company, in a statement, said the playlist, which is available throughout Africa, offers fans an exciting array of lists to choose from, with African-focused Akwaaba, Amapiano, African Drill, Gospel and Bonjour leading the pack. With Akwaaba, Triller invites users to discover the biggest music trends of the moment and to get a drone’s eye view of all the new releases on the continent. The playlist, which provides access to various genres as well as moods and experiences, is specifically curated to provide a 100 per cent immersion in African music and to get users’ creative juices flowing.

“The three other Pan- African playlists bring a more genre-specific experience. Bonjour is the go-to playlist for all of the very latest urban Frenchlanguage hits and also features breakthrough colabs between francophone and anglophone artists from Africa and the diaspora. In a similar way, Amapiano features all of the rising stars from this South African-born genre as well as a burgeoning number of Amapiano genre colabs from across the continent. “African Drill, on the other hand, is dedicated to one of Africa’s biggest and fastestgrowing genres, the Drill Movement.

This is the place to discover Drill/Rap made in Africa by Africans – from Ghana to Nigeria and down to South Africa. In addition to the Pan-African offering are the country playlists, which are specifically curated for local fans in various countries and regions.” Triller is the globally popular AI-powered social media experience that allows users to create professionallooking videos in a matter of seconds. It relies solely on organic growth and has been downloaded more than 300 million times, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. In Africa, it has been embraced by a host of artists including Burna Boy, Nasty C, Sauti Sol, Khaligraph Jones, Focalistic, Mr Eazi, Fally Ipupa, Sarkodie and DJ Cuppy plus many more.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Grammy awards 2021: Women rule as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift break records

Posted on Author Reporter

  It was a historic, triumphant night for women in music at the 2021 Grammys, as a range of female artists took home the top awards. HER took home song of the year for the Black Lives Matter anthem I Can’t Breathe, Taylor Swift became the first woman to win album of the year three […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Why I flouted house rules – Erica

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Erica has revealed that she flouted the house rules because the house would be boring if she kept living by the rules. This is coming after she was issued a strike by Biggie on Sunday afternoon for whispering in the house and being caught on other occasions speaking in codes. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Plaqad launches Influencer Compensation Report 2020

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Leading Marketing and PR Tech startup, Plaqad has launched the second edition of its influencer compensation report. The report, which was announced at a virtual launch on Saturday 29th 2020, is Sub-Saharan Africa’s first and only report focused exclusively on researching and sharing insights on the workings of influencer remuneration in Africa’s largest economy. This […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica