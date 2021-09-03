Triller launches Pan-African playlist for fans

AI-powered music video app and talent discovery platform, Triller, has launched a Pan-African and localised country playlists specifically curated for fans in Africa. With these first-ever genre-discovery playlists, the platform intends to bring an entirely new experience to its African users – and to consolidate and expand its already well-established presence on the continent.

The company, in a statement, said the playlist, which is available throughout Africa, offers fans an exciting array of lists to choose from, with African-focused Akwaaba, Amapiano, African Drill, Gospel and Bonjour leading the pack. With Akwaaba, Triller invites users to discover the biggest music trends of the moment and to get a drone’s eye view of all the new releases on the continent. The playlist, which provides access to various genres as well as moods and experiences, is specifically curated to provide a 100 per cent immersion in African music and to get users’ creative juices flowing.

“The three other Pan- African playlists bring a more genre-specific experience. Bonjour is the go-to playlist for all of the very latest urban Frenchlanguage hits and also features breakthrough colabs between francophone and anglophone artists from Africa and the diaspora. In a similar way, Amapiano features all of the rising stars from this South African-born genre as well as a burgeoning number of Amapiano genre colabs from across the continent. “African Drill, on the other hand, is dedicated to one of Africa’s biggest and fastestgrowing genres, the Drill Movement.

This is the place to discover Drill/Rap made in Africa by Africans – from Ghana to Nigeria and down to South Africa. In addition to the Pan-African offering are the country playlists, which are specifically curated for local fans in various countries and regions.” Triller is the globally popular AI-powered social media experience that allows users to create professionallooking videos in a matter of seconds. It relies solely on organic growth and has been downloaded more than 300 million times, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. In Africa, it has been embraced by a host of artists including Burna Boy, Nasty C, Sauti Sol, Khaligraph Jones, Focalistic, Mr Eazi, Fally Ipupa, Sarkodie and DJ Cuppy plus many more.

