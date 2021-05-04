Business

Trinitas Foundation set to provide N20m investment funds to start ups

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

One of Nigeria’s most laudable charity foundations, Trinitas Foundation is set to give out an investment fund of N20 million to 10 startup ventures across technology, agriculture, small scale manufacturing, entertainment & media, fashion, beauty & lifestyle and food industries.
The new initiative is the Trinitas Investment Programme, an annual startup pitch competition.
The project is a strategic approach to highlight one of the key missions of the foundation, which is to empower and foster opportunities and possibilities for emerging African ventures across the target six industries.
A statement by Ade George, founder and CEO of the foundation at the recently held media launch of the initiative, says: “Our mission is to empower African startups and business ideas with funding that help them become employers of labor and contribute to the overall growth of Nigeria and the continent at large.”
Mr Tosin Ayodele, one of the Directors, also stated that the foundation has partnered with some technical partners such as Access Bank to provide training and other forms of support to beneficiaries of this initiative.
Mr Yanju George, a Trustee and Director of Trinitas, affirmed that the foundation will continue to deliver on its key missions which are feeding and providing vital essentials for the less privileged, providing resources for child education, empowering women through sustainable trade and enterprise support and funding prospective African startups and business ideas; a feat it has maintained since inception in 2016.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

US files landmark lawsuit against Google

Posted on Author Reporter

  The US government has filed charges against Google, accusing the company of abusing its dominance to preserve a monopoly over internet searches and online advertising. The lawsuit marks the biggest challenge brought by US regulators against a major tech company in years. It follows more than a year of investigation and comes as the […]
Business

Naira weakens on parallel market

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The naira fell to N486 to the dollar on the parallel market yesterday from the N482/$1 that it stood at in the last one week, data obtained from abokifx. com shows. The local currency, however, gained marginally at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday, closing at N410 per dollar compared with N410.67/$1 on Tuesday, […]
Business

SON reads riot act to promoters of cloned brands

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

With cloned brands taking a huge chunk of market share and equity from original manufacturers, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) at the weekend read the Riot Act to promoters of cloned brands in a bid to check fake and substandard goods in the country.   The Director General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, who disclosed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica