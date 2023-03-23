News

Trinity varsity bags full accreditation

Trinity University, one of the major leading private universities in Nigeria, has recorded another milestone: It has all the eight programmes, presented to the National Universities Commission (NUC) for accreditation in 2022, fully accredited.

In a letter signed on behalf of Professor Abubakar Rasheed, Executive Secretary of the Commission by the Deputy Director Programme Accreditation, Architect S.S. Ikani, said the outcome of the exercise was reported successful, having met all the required standards for the accreditation. A statement also signed by the Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Professor Charles Ayo, said all the eight additional programmes that were assessed by the National Universities Commission, whose accreditation panel visited the campus, in November and December, 2022, to assess the programmes, are now fully ccredited.

A statement issued by Head, Media and Publicity, Trinity University, Lagos, Mr. John Ashibuogwu, said the eight courses newly accredited are Nursing Sciences, Medical Laboratory Science, Business Administration and Accounting. Others are Economics, Political Science, International Relations and Marketing. While appreciating the Almighty God, the Council, Board of Trustees, Management, Staff and Students for their respective roles on this achievement, more so, parents, for the confidence reposed on the Institution, the Vice Chancellor further stated that before this new accreditation, the University had hitherto, received full accreditation for Computer Science, Information Technology, Microbiology and Mas Communication. Trinity University was licensed to operate as a private university in 2019 and currently has its campus in Yaba, Ayo Lagos

