Trinity Varsity bags full operational licence

Three years after its provisional license to operate as a private University, Trinity University, Yaba, Lagos has been issued a full operational license by the National University Commission (NUC).

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Charles Korede Ayo, in a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph recounted some of the accomplishments of the institution within the short period of time.

Ayo said four take-off programmes – Computer Science, Information Technology, Mass Communication, and Microbiology presented for accreditation in December, 2021 to the NUC earned full accreditation status to God’s glory.

Some of the pioneer students, he hinted are currently participating in the Batch C Stream II, of the 2022 National Youth Service Corps Programme; while the remaining academic programmes of the University are currently undergoing accreditation assessment.

