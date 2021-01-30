Arts & Entertainments

Trino Motion releases first look of Lasisi Elenu in new film

Trino Motion Pictures has unveiled the first look of their 2021 feature film, ‘Razz Guy’ directed by Udoka Oyeka. The upcoming comedy feature which will reportedly premiere in cinemas in March, stars Nigerian comedian, Nosa Afolabi popularly known as Lasisi Elenu in his first-ever lead role in a movie.

In ‘Razz Guy’, Elenu plays an accursed senior executive who loses his ability to speak properly ahead of an international business merger deal. He must either find a way to lift the curse and secure the deal or resign to his fate.

The film also stars Norbert Young, Tina Mba, Ireti Doyle, Yemi Solade, Nancy Isime, Omotunde Adebowale David, Bucci Franklin, Ibrahim Suleiman, Imoh Eboh, Charles Etubiebi as well as comedians Broda Shaggi, Frank Donga and MC Lively. The screenplay of the film was written by Africa Ukoh and Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy who wrote the screenplay of the Frank Donga-starrer, Three Thieves.

Our Reporters

