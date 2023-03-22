Sports

Trio of NBA superstars invests in Tiger Woods’ TMRW Sports

Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade and Kevin Durant are among the latest stars to invest in TMRW Sports, the organisation announced Tuesday.

Founded last year by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and former Golf Channel executive Mike McCarley, TMRW Sports focuses on using technology and new media to revolutionise sports. The platform recently held a funding round in an attempt to bring in outside revenue for the first time and it featured over 65 athletes, team owners and entrepreneurs.

The trio of NBA superstars joined Rich Kleiman as the platform’s newest investors. Alongside Durant, Kleiman co-founded Thirty Five Ventures, a company that focuses on sports, media and entertainment and runs Boardroom, a media network that was established in 2019.

“Meet the latest group of investors to join TMRW Sports: @SHAQ, @DwyaneWade, and @KDTrey and @richkleiman’s @35Ventures,” the organisation said in a social media post. “These basketball stars know what it takes to build a great team, so we’re excited to continue the momentum with them on board.”

Durant and Kleiman made the investment through Thirty Five Ventures, while O’Neal and Wade are using personal funds.

Stephen Curry, Steve Nash, Jayson Tatum and Chris Paul were among those in the basketball world that were already invested in TMRW Sports ahead of the additions of O’Neal, Wade, Durant and Kleiman.

*Courtesy: Reuters

